Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Love begins with God’s Son
All God’s commandments are about love. We are to love God and our neighbor. Jesus says, “On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” How simple it all sounds. “Love is the fulfilling of the law.” Yet, how hard it is to do. Everyone seems to agree that the world needs more love, yet, who will follow through? As soon as someone bothers us, or wrongs us in any way, all bets seem to be off. Christ says, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” Who has fulfilled this command perfectly? “All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” Yet, Christ, our Savior, offers us hope and salvation through his own fulfilment of the law.
The Pharisees seemed to care only about using law to condemn others while boasting about their own supposed fulfilment of it. Jesus changed the subject. “What think ye of Christ? Whose Son is He?” As both the Son of David, and the Son of God, Jesus lived under the law for us. He fulfilled its every demand upon us. Jesus always loved his Father. He always submitted to his Father’s will, even when it meant laying down his life on the cross for us. “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”
Christ’s forgiveness overcomes and makes everything right between us and God. He enables us to grow in love toward God and man. “This is My commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In Isaiah we are given a vision of the great feast to come, when God will wipe away death forever. In Jesus’ parable about a great banquet, those invited do not come, so the invitation is extended to others. In our liturgy God spreads a table before us. Even amid anxiety and hardship we rejoice in the peace of God which surpasses all understanding. With great joy we feast at the table of the Lord, and we go forth to share the wonderful invitation with others hungering and thirsting for the abundant life of God.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There are certain conversations that Jesus has with different people that pique my interest. It seems he interacts differently with two groups of people. When He talks with the Pharisees, He is confrontational; He calls them children of the devil at one point. With other people He is gentle and compassionate.
For instance, there are only two people recorded that Jesus comes straight out and reveals that He is the Messiah: The woman at the well and the blind man who has been cast out of the synagogue. What is it that Jesus is responding to when He interacts with these two different groups? It is important because I sure would want to be in the latter and not the former group.
We would love to have you with us for worship of the Lord this Sunday at 10 a.m.
— Jeff Schipper, minister