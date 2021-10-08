Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Forgiveness in Christ
Jesus is the great healer of both body and soul. When a paralyzed man was brought to him, Jesus did not attempt to cover up his physical symptoms. He addresses the root and source of all sickness and disease. He tackles the central issue. He saw their faith and “said unto the sick of the palsy; Son, be of good cheer; thy sins be forgiven thee.”
Why not heal this man first and then give him a sermon? Jesus was saying, first and foremost, we need to have our sins forgiven. We need a savior from sin. God doesn’t overlook sin or brush it under the rug. He must punish sin, otherwise he would be like an unjust judge who lets criminals go free. God is holy and just. “Without shedding of blood is no remission.”
God did not want to see us suffer the true punishment for our sin. He sent his only-begotten son to be wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities.
“God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
There is deep comfort, joy and assurance in the forgiveness of our sins. We can know it is true because Jesus is risen from the grave. His word can be trusted. His resurrection clearly shows that the Father accepted his sacrifice on our behalf. That means our sins are truly forgiven. Many reject this good news either through indifference or even hostility against Jesus and his disciples. Yet, there is forgiveness for those sins also in Christ.
— Pastor Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Stewardship scripture
In Mark’s Gospel for this weekend, a young man of wealth approaches Jesus and asks him what he must do to inherit eternal life? Jesus told him to follow the commandments; the man replied that he does.
Jesus, looking at him, loved him and said, “You lack one thing; go, sell what you own and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” When he heard this, he was shocked and went away grieving, for he had many possessions.
It’s much easier for us to look with disdain at the man who was wealthy. But in actuality, we simply see this as an impossibility and move on not giving it much thought.
This passage is often seen as a “stewardship” scripture. Where the church encourages its parishioners to prayerfully consider supporting the ministries of the church.
Jesus is calling us to care for those in need. He is also calling us to put aside anything that separates us from our relationship with him. If we are more concerned about our stuff than caring for our family and neighbors, we have drawn inward.
But Jesus said to them again, “Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God! It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”
That certainly doesn’t sound like “good news” to me, and it confused the disciples as well.
They were greatly astounded and said to one another, “Then who can be saved?” Jesus looked at them and said, “For mortals it is impossible, but not for God; for God all things are possible.”
Putting God first in our lives isn’t easy, but it was never intended to be. In our humanness, we will fall short, and God forgives us and we keep trying. The key is to remember we are all beloved children of God. When we put God first in our lives all things are possible.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Faith and family
One of the sweetest joys as a parent is to see your children come to love the Lord; there is a great sense of satisfaction, peace and contentment in that. There is nothing better than to see a pew filled up on Sunday morning with a family all together worshipping the Lord. The only thing greater is to have grandchildren and great-grandchildren worshipping together, as well.
Conversely, the greatest sorrow for a parent is to see their children never bond with Jesus or to stray away at some point in their lives. Jesus warns, “For I came to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and a man’s enemies will be the members of his household.” Matthew 10: 35-36.
Sunday we will cover what is meant by that statement by Jesus, and how to live with it. This Sunday after worship we will have our monthly fellowship meal.
Sunday night at 6 p.m. is our monthly praise night. We will focus our worship of God in song. “Let the word of God richly dwell in you with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” Colossians 3:16.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Justice for all
Our topic this week is justice, and our text is from the prophet Amos. The Old Testament prophets were often concerned with justice, and Amos is no exception.
One of the things that we notice about the prophets is that they came from all walks of life. Amos, for example, said himself that he was “no prophet or son of a prophet,” meaning that he had no formal training as a religious leader. His occupation was a sheep herder and dresser of sycamore trees — basically, a farmer. But he, though a resident of Judea, hears God’s calling to preach to Israel, and he goes.
When Amos gets to Israel, he sees what he considers an atrocity and an affront to God. There are very rich people in Israel, building fancy hewn-stone houses and planting luxurious vineyards. Amos has no problem with people being rich in general. But in Israel, there are very poor people alongside the rich, and it is the defenseless poor who are being exploited to line the pockets of the rich. Amos wants to know where is the justice in this? He does not mince words as he condemns Israel’s behavior and warns them of the consequences of stealing from the impoverished.
We welcome you to worship with us this Sunday as we consider justice for all.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson