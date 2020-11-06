Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Forgiving others as God has forgiven us
In the Lord’s prayer, Jesus teaches us that forgiveness is not optional. We promise to forgive those who sin against us when we pray, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” We don’t get to choose when, or how many times we will forgive. In fact, if we refuse to forgive those who sin against us, God says he will not forgive us our sins.
Jesus says, “If ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” We may not think someone deserves to be forgiven, but isn’t that the whole point of forgiveness? It is for those who do not deserve it, which includes us all.
Jesus says, “Joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth.” Shouldn’t that be our joy too? When others sin against us, God enables us to forgive by remembering what he already did for us in Christ. We find the strength to forgive in the cross and resurrection of our Savior.
Peter thought it would be generous to forgive seven times. But that number is extremely small when we consider how much God has forgiven us. He puts no limit on it for us. Neither should we toward others. “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.” “Love one another, as I have loved you.” “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Today the prophet Amos calls for justice to roll down like waters. Paul urges us to encourage one another with the promised coming of the Lord. Jesus tells the parable of the wise and foolish bridesmaids. Surrounded by the faithful of every time and place, we celebrate Christ’s coming in our midst in the word of life and the feast of victory — the marriage feast of the lamb.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
As good as it gets
What if your hope for this life is based on who is president? What if your happiness is predicated on the outcome of an election? What if your only means of impacting this world was your one vote out of over a million? I would suggest to you that is a recipe for disaster; no wonder there is so much anger, aggression and angst in this world.
Thankfully, there is a better way, a better life to lead in this world. There is a higher power, the ultimate power the we can have access to in this life; that is Jesus Christ, king of kings and lord of lord. He can change us from worrier to warrior, vanquished to victorious, from mess to messenger and it has nothing to do with what is going on in the world.
Sunday, we will worship our Lord and Savior, and talk about living in Jesus. We would love to have you with us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Being picky
As Americans, we like having our choices. In the stores, we have a variety of foods, and we are free to choose what we want. Our entertainment, our cars, our houses — we can choose whatever we want. Assuming we have enough money, of course.
But sometimes having choice is not always what it’s cracked up to be. Too many choices can overwhelm us, causing us to make lower-quality choices than we otherwise would have. For some important things, however, we need to take time and well-considered thought to make a good choice. We need to be picky.
Being picky often has negative connotations. Picky people can be annoying sometimes. But is something like the salvation of your soul worth being picky about? The patriarch Joshua thought so, and thus we will be considering what he has to say about making the right choice.
The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). For live worship, there may be a closure due to a high risk of COVID infection. Check with the church at (402) 371-1635 for the latest information. May God bless you and keep you well.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson