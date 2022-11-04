Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In today’s computerized world everything seems to be available at the click of a button. Receiving things faster and easier may seem better. Yet, sometimes we learn more when we don’t have an immediate answer. We grow stronger when things are not easy, when we must wait upon God, and pray to him for understanding. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Faith is trusting in God’s promise even when there seems to be no solution in sight. “We walk by faith, not by sight.” Faith is leaving the trouble in God’s hands, “Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.” He promises, “All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
There are no questions in God’s heart. There is nothing hidden from him. “All things are naked and opened unto the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.” God is omniscient or all-knowing. That is a source of comfort when we are suffering. There is nothing about our trouble that is hidden from God. He not only knows far in advance what’s going to happen to us. He already knows exactly what he will do to help us. He promises to provide what we need to get through our affliction, and make all things work together for our good. David says, “Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend the church remembers those members of their families and church families that have joined the Church Triumphant in the past year. It’s an important time to reflect, mourn and hopefully rejoice in knowing that our loved ones who have left our earthly presence will be with us again one day. Through Jesus Christ we will all be brought together in Heaven by the Grace of God.
The Gospel for this Sunday in Luke is from the Sermon on the Plain. Jesus shares with those in the crowd, his disciples and the apostles who truly is blessed and those who are straying from God’s love. Jesus once again turns our world upside down.
This weekend take time to reflect on all of the amazing people in your life both past and present. Give thanks to God for all he continues to give you!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
In the resurrection
In reading the gospels, we see Jesus involved in a number of controversies with different people. The type of controversy depends on who Jesus is talking to, of course. The Pharisees are one of Jesus’ frequent opponents and a recurring theme of disagreement between them and Jesus is practices surrounding the Sabbath.
This week, our scripture has Jesus engaging with another Jewish group, the Sadducees. The Sadducees were a worldly and wealthy group who controlled the functions of the Jerusalem Temple. Here, using a contrived story, they challenge Jesus on the doctrine of the resurrection of the dead. They do not believe in the resurrection, but interestingly, Jesus’ frequent opponents the Pharisees are on his side this time. How will it all turn out?
This Sunday is All Saints’ Sunday, the Sunday after All Saints’ Day, which is November 1. We will lift up all of the believers who have gone on to the Church Triumphant in the past year. Open-table communion will be offered. You are warmly invited to join us in worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson