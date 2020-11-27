Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Savior comes
Christmas has become so commercialized that Christ’s birth often fades into the background, or is completely ignored. Jesus invites us to take a break from all the worldly activities, and to find rest and peace in the real reason for his birth. “Behold, thy King cometh unto thee, meek.”
Jesus comes bringing salvation, and forgiveness for our every sin. He comes to make all things right between us and God, and to promise that there is, “no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” He came to accomplish all things needful for our salvation on the cross. For in only a few days, the cries of “Hosanna” turned into “Crucify Him.”
Jesus came and still comes in meekness, so that there is hope even for the greatest of sinners, even for those who have lost all hope. “The Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.” No matter how great our sins have been, Christ came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. He came to free us from the power of sin, by giving us his life, and by rising again. He gives us new hope, new strength, and new life, by the forgiveness of our sins.
Many may prefer only the softer side of Jesus, who lay peacefully in the manger. Yet, Jesus was born to give his life on the cross that we may have eternal life. He calls on us to repent of our sins, that our hearts may be humble and ready to receive our humble King.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Stir up your power, and come! The psalmist’s plea in Psalm 80:2 has become familiar to us in the Advent prayers. Isaiah wants God to rip the heavens open. Both cry out for an apparently distant, angry God to show up, to save, to restore. When we hear Jesus describing the coming of the Son of Man with stars falling from heaven, it can sound dire and horrible, not like anything we would ever hope for. But when we really look at the suffering of people God loves, we can share the hope that God would tear open the heavens and come.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Obeying the gospel, part two
The good news starts out badly for us. God created a perfect universe and our sin corrupted it; but it gets worse. Our sin separates us from the Lord. But it gets worse; Jesus, the Son of God, dies on the cross because of our sins.
There are many ways to respond to the crucifixion and they are all listed in the inspired scriptures. Pontus Pilate washes his hands of it, symbolizing he wants nothing to do with it. Many at the crucifixion made fun of it and Jesus. Others belittled the death by saying they would take the blood of Jesus upon their heads and upon their children’s heads.
However, there were others that accepted responsibility for the death of Jesus and were forgiven and born again. It is the gospel that answers this question asked upon realizing you are responsible for the death of Jesus: “Now when they heard this, they were pierced to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Brethren, what shall we do?” Acts 2:37. Be with us Sunday to know the answer.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The potter’s pots
Last week, we ended the liturgical year with the symbology of sheep and shepherds. This week, as we begin a new church year, we have the symbol of pots and the potter who makes them.
The craft of pottery making has been around for thousands of years. Pottery is a universal product made by almost all human cultures. In fact, anthropologists and archaeologists use pottery found in excavations to identify the culture and to date the era of each layer being excavated.
Isaiah, in this week’s passage, is lamenting to God about Israel’s fate. They have done evil things, Isaiah admits, and he notes to God that “you have hidden your face from us.” But then Isaiah makes an appeal to the Almighty, stating that God is Father to the people and their maker. Like a potter makes a pot the way she wants, so has God made the people who they are.
The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). For live worship, we continue to anticipate a closure due to a high risk of COVID infection in the community, but if conditions improve, we may have the live service. Check with the church at (402) 371-1635 for the latest information. May God bless you and keep you well.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson