Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Being ready through faith in Christ
The story of the wise and foolish virgins is a reminder always to be ready for death and for Judgment Day. We need God’s Word to be ready, and to support and strengthen our faith in Christ. “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.” We need the assurance that Jesus already died for our sins and rose again for us. We cannot neglect it, otherwise our lamps could go out when they are most needed. Every Christian must remain watchful. Everyone must also have his own faith. One cannot believe for another. Having one believer in the family does not save the whole family. Faith saves each one separately.
Since we don’t know when Jesus will return, does that mean we should live as though he isn’t coming? Or, is that reason to be ready at all times? Jesus compares his return to a thief coming in the night. Since no one knows when a thief might come, we must be prepared at all times. In the parable of the wise and foolish virgins, those who tried to prepare for the coming of the groom, after he arrived, found it was much too late. The door to the wedding was shut, and they were left outside. Jesus says, “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of Man cometh.” To be ready, the one thing needful is faith in Jesus Christ. The one thing that feeds that faith is the Gospel, “for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend we mark the end of the church year with Christ the King Sunday. The irony is that Jesus was not like any king before him or since. When we think of kings, images come to mind of armies in their control. The king’s judgment is quick and merciless. This king that we celebrate this weekend is a gift to all of us from our God on high. The son of man comes to us not in a jeweled crown, but a blood covered one made of thorns as he is nailed to a cross meant for criminals not our savior!
The Gospel this week is centered around Pilate as he questions Jesus about his kingdom. Pilate asked him, “So you are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say that I am a king. For this I was born, and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to my voice.”
The truth Jesus testifies to is not easy to hear. Our preference would be to look for a king who can bring us riches and power. Instead Jesus offers us his healing grace and love. Is this the kind of truth we want to hear? Probably not, but it is most certainly the truth we need. As we begin our Advent journey we await the coming of the Christ child and at the same time we await Jesus “second coming.”
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There is an event recorded about the apostles lives that is an incredible mirror to our own: they get into a boat and take off with out Jesus. The journey does not go well; it gets dark, it gets stormy, they are rowing hard and getting nowhere. Sound familiar? Living life without Jesus is one hard and painful lesson after another. But for the apostles, they see Jesus walking towards them on the water. So, they invite Him into their boat; when they do, something incredible happens. Sunday, we will talk about a life without Jesus and what happens when we invite Him in to it.
Sunday at 6 p.m. we will be showing episode 6 of season 2 of “The Chosen,” with a discussion time afterward.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Humble pie
We are now entering the holiday and end-of-year seasons in the church. This Sunday is Christ the King Sunday, which denotes the end of the church calendar. Then, the following Sunday, we observe the beginning of the new church year with the first Sunday of Advent. And in between the two, we have the holiday of Thanksgiving.
Christ the King Sunday is about recognizing the reign of Jesus as Lord. We proclaim his triumph over death and await his Second Coming. Then as Advent begins, we start the cycle of anticipation again.
One thing that we notice about Christ as King is that his reign is not one of using overweening power to enforce his will, but instead, he is humble in his rule, starting with a manger and being fulfilled with a cross and empty tomb.
We also use this season to give thanks to God for our many blessings. We thus combine a celebration of our Lord’s majesty with our thanks for all God has given us. Thus, we can symbolize this season with a particular image — humble pie. You are welcome to join us in worship this Sunday, and also on Nov. 24 in an ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve service. See you then.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson