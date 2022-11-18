Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Inward preparation through faith
No one knows when the last day will come. Jesus says, “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of Man cometh.” He doesn’t want to catch us off-guard. He wants us to be there with him in heaven for all eternity, not to be lost. For God is, “not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance ... who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.”
In the parable of the wise and foolish virgins, Christ stresses the importance of having not only the outward appearance of being his followers, but most importantly, having the internal riches of salvation in the heart. The five foolish virgins had lamps. They appeared to be ready for the celebration. However, they had no oil. What good were the lamps without it? In the end, when it was time to join the wedding party, their lamps became worthless. Without oil, they had no light. They were unprepared, and they were shut out forever.
Many appear to live a good life filled with many acts of kindness, yet, “without faith it is impossible to please God.” Without faith in Christ, good deeds won’t count for anything on judgment day. Even the nicest people in the world have sinned against God in thought, word, and deed. “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” Only Christ lived without sin. We all needed him to suffer and die for our sins on the cross and to rise again. Everyone can be ready for the last day by believing in him for salvation. “Blessed are those servants, whom the Lord when He cometh shall find watching.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock