Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
God rules over all nations
When the Pharisees asked if it was lawful to pay taxes to the Roman government, Jesus responded, “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s.”
God uses the governments of this world, even corrupt ones, to accomplish his purposes. He used good and evil kings in the Old Testament for the benefit of his people, and he does the same today. We may not agree with many things in our government, but God still works through its many authorities to protect us from harm.
Paul says therefore, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God.” God will accomplish his purposes through the rulers of this world, and he will cause all things to “work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
Governments may be unjust and corrupt, but “The LORD is the governor among the nations.” His promise is to always provide for us, never give us more than we can handle, and to never leave nor forsake us. Jesus told the people to obey and pay taxes to the very government that would later crucify him, an innocent man.
Yet, it wasn’t a miscarriage of justice. “The LORD hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” God’s plan from the very beginning was to send his only-begotten Son to the cross for us all. He promises, “Be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Our readings during November speak of the end times. Zephaniah proclaims that the coming day of the Lord will be filled with wrath and distress. Paul says it will come like a thief in the night and urges us to be awake and sober. Jesus tells the parable of the talents, calling us to use our gifts while we still have time, for the greater and common good. In a world filled with violence and despair, we gather around signs of hope – word, water, bread, and wine – eager to welcome the good news of Christ’s coming among us.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The worst of times
There are times in life when it feels like the walls are closing in; as if you are being isolated and shut out. I’ve felt that way because of financial struggles, lack of a relationship, and especially, sin in my life. Even covid has made me start feeling like we are under siege.
There are plenty of causes to feeling desperate, but what is the solution? The typical advice is, “Don’t just sit there, do something, do anything.”
When I do something out of desperation, I have noticed that I make things worse. So, what is the solution? We would love to have you with us this Sunday for the worship of our Lord and God’s solution to our panic.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Being responsible
Last week we talked about being picky. Appropriately, we follow up this week with a sermon on being responsible.
We should note that in the modern world, responsibility is in short supply. To clarify with an example, when things are going well in an organization or a business, everyone is eager to take the credit and claim that they are responsible for the good fortunes that have come. But when there are troubles brewing, no one wants to stand up and take the responsibility. Thus, true responsibility lies in owning one’s role in a process, whatever the outcome of a particular event might be.
This week’s sermon passage is from the gospel of Matthew, and it is famous enough to have its own name — the parable of the talents. In it, a master gives each of three slaves varying but substantial amounts of money, “each according to his ability.” The monetary unit is a talent, which is a huge amount of money. The first slave is given five talents, the second slave two, and the third slave a single talent. Then the master leaves for an extended period.
When the master returns, he finds that two of the slaves had made more money with what he gave them, and he was very pleased with their work. But the third slave failed to take responsibility and did nothing with the money that had been given to him. The master was not pleased.
The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). For live worship, there may be a closure due to a high risk of COVID infection in the community. Check with the church at (402) 371-1635 for the latest information. May God bless you and keep you well.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson