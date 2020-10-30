Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Freedom through faith in Christ
Before he discovered the true Gospel, Martin Luther spent many years trapped by a lie. He was taught that we must free ourselves from sin by doing good works. He was raised to think of Jesus, not as a liberator, but as an angry judge who could only be pleased by our good works. He was driven to despair. He could never be certain he had done enough good to be saved. He wasn’t really free until he discovered in the Gospel that God cares most about freeing us from the power of sin through faith in Jesus. Luther discovered how God’s heart yearns for our salvation, and how he sent his only-begotten Son to take upon himself the true punishment for our sin. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”
The greatest freedom is to know everything is right between us and God and that we will inherit eternal life through faith in Jesus. The highest form of freedom is having our sins washed away by Christ, and having a clear conscience by the forgiveness of our sins. Christ is risen, which means God has forgiven our sin. Luther learned that we are, “justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law.” Through faith, we know God is at peace with us, which makes life worth living. He enables us to live for him, not for ourselves, as he guides us by his word and Spirit. “The life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, Who loved me, and gave Himself for me.”
All Saints celebrates the baptized people of God, living and dead, who are the body of Christ. As November heralds the dying of the landscape in many northern regions, the readings and liturgy call us to remember all who have died in Christ and whose baptism is complete. At the Lord’s table we gather with the faithful of every time and place, trusting that the promises of God will be fulfilled and that all tears will be wiped away in the new Jerusalem.
Master, the tempest is raging
For some reason, I have the phrase “sea change” in my head. It means “a notable or drastic transformation.” It sounds ominous, doesn’t it? I had to look up the origin, it comes from Shakespeare’s play “The Tempest” and simply means a change brought on by the sea, conveying the idea of a seismic shift brought on by overwhelming, uncontrollable forces.
Maybe it’s Covid, or the election, or personal events that make it seem that way now. In any case, what is the Christian to do? A reassuring answer is found in Psalm 46. That Psalm describes God’s people in the same predicament, “though the earth should change and though the mountains slip into the heart of the sea; though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains quake with swelling pride,” there is refuge for the Lord’s people.
We’ll worship the Lord Sunday and talk about facing the sea changes in our lives. We would love to have you with us.
Reversing course
Of course, we all know that this coming Tuesday is Election Day in our country. We also know that things are rough this year. The pandemic and racial issues have been piled on top of a bad year of natural disasters and a nation politically divided. Furthermore, our government seems ineffectual and unable to address our problems. The government’s dysfunction is not merely one of political issues, but of the entire process. It seems like we are going in the wrong direction.
The gospel reading this week has Jesus criticizing his main opponents, the Pharisees. They have been handed the authority to interpret the Law, but Jesus tells the crowds that the Pharisees have veered away from the true intent of the Law. They are going in the wrong direction.
What is Jesus’ suggested cure? Primarily more humility, less selfishness, and increased amounts of love and serving our fellow humans. We must reverse our current course and rebuild the bonds that tie us together.
Our live worship this week includes an All Saints’ Day recognition and communion. Safety measures (including the wearing of masks) will continue. The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Come worship with us.
