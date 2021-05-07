Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The power of prayer
It may seem like we are powerless to effect change. What can we do about all the evil in the world? What can we do about our own family problems, or to overcome our own temptations and weaknesses? God says we can pray. “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” Prayer works because of the one who listens. In prayer, we have access to overwhelming strength and power because we have direct access to the Father. “Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in My name, He will give it you.” We can go directly to the Father because Jesus opened God’s heart to us when he went to the cross and took away our sins. “We have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: And He is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.”
God’s children should never think their prayer won’t make a difference, or that it won’t be heard. God promises always to hear and answer us. He invites us to believe. “All things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” God is good and gracious, and he does hear and answer our prayers for the sake of his only-begotten Son.
We may not always feel worthy to pray because of our sins. Yet, Jesus invites us to pray, not in our own name, but in his name. He made us acceptable to the Father by going to the cross for us. The Father hears us not because we are without sin, but because Christ was without sin for us.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Invited into friendship
(Excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com)
Ask any child who has moved to a new place and they will probably confirm that their biggest worry was if they’d make new friends. Parents worry for their teenager and young adult in each stage of growth, wondering if new friends will be kind and generous, if their daughter or son will find mutually beneficial relationships. Adults are not immune from their own relationship trials. Busy lives, competing priorities, transitions and death can mean the end of sustaining relationships. Bullying, fear-tactics and misuse of others are common problems, so friendship is precious. We treasure new friendships and work to keep tending those that last for many years — because we need them.
This weekend’s readings inspire and compel us to love one another and see one another as God does. As the Holy Spirit falls on those outside the inner circle of the circumcised, Peter asks how the water of baptism can be withheld. In 1 John we hear that those who love the parent love the child. Jesus says followers are no longer servants but friends. So whether they are a stranger with different customs and practices, our family member, or closest friend, we are called today with the challenge and opportunity to love them. The promise is that this unconditional love that comes first from our Creator and Parent, expressed through the person of Jesus and through the Spirit, is splashed all over us, and will make our joy complete.
For those who have experienced great relationships in their lives and for those who have never yet quite tasted that sustaining fruit, Jesus shows how much he loves us and the ways to cultivate deeper relationships. Jesus laid down his life to show his great love. We’re invited to love expansively and experience the joy of friendship with Jesus and through the body of Christ.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The heart of a family
God has made family the foundation from which He works: We are born again to be the children of God; God refers to himself as a father, we are made part of the household of God. Deuteronomy 6:4-7 paints this wonderful picture of family life interwoven with the teaching of God’s love, God’s word. God intended the heart of every family to be the woman. Her role is essential for a vibrant home and a strong church. Sunday, we will look at the blessing of godly women in our lives and how to be supportive and appreciative of them.
Sunday at 6 p.m. we will be showing episode 4 of “The Chosen.” This is a wonderful presentation of Jesus commanding Peter to cast his nets for a catch. It is not too late to start watching with us. We will have question and discussion time afterwards. We would love to have you with us for all of this.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
In conflict
As we learn in the biblical book of Acts, changes start coming immediately after Jesus’ resurrection. The Church was being formed as a new entity to worship Jesus — and God the Father and the Holy Spirit. With this new creation came many new and wonderful things. As we noted last week, the Holy Spirit was bringing in different kinds of people who had not previously been included.
While that is great news, it presents a problem. When we have traditional rules that we have lived with and considered to be important for a long time, what happens when some folks think it’s time to change those rules? You know that the stage is being set for a conflict. And unfortunately, the church is not immune to this.
Our scripture from Acts 15 is an account of what we might call the first church fight. Two sides disagree about the conditions for allowing certain new believers into the Church, so they call a meeting where folks will have their say. Will it be a knock-down drag-out affair, or will the fledgling Church find a peaceful way to come to a consensus, through the Holy Spirit?
Come join us for worship this Sunday; safety measures are in place. Christ’s shalom be with you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson