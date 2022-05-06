Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Sorrow turned into joy
God never sends afflictions to harm us, but always to help us. He doesn’t want our hearts set on the fading things of a fading world, but rather on him, and on his words of eternal life. Therefore, “Whom the Lord loveth He chasteneth, and scourgeth every son whom He receiveth.”
It can be difficult not knowing all the details behind God’s plan for us. Often, we find ourselves asking why things couldn’t have turned out differently. The disciples felt the same way when Jesus was crucified and buried. They felt alone and afraid. But he promised them earlier that their suffering would last only a little while. “Your sorrow shall be turned into joy ... I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.” That meant Jesus would rise from the grave and bring them deep and lasting joy. “In that day, ye shall ask me nothing.” After Jesus rose from the grave, he opened their understanding by the power of his word and spirit. Then they understood the need for his crucifixion, and the reason why they had to be without him for a little while. We often learn the value of our crosses after they are gone. In heaven we will understand fully. Until then, we have the peace of Christ’s resurrection, which means our suffering cannot be punishment from God. On the cross, Jesus already endured the penalty for our sin. “We were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.” There is peace between God and man. Since Jesus lives, we too will live.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This month students are graduating everything from kindergarten to medical school. Whatever the occasion we are in a constant state of change. Moving from one point in our lives to the next. All of this is very unsettling and can be next to impossible if we aren’t centered in something other than ourselves. Jesus Christ wants us to know that we are loved and that we are never alone. That’s so important as our children start off on their new adventures. Whether its higher education or a career when they leave home, we want them to know that Christ walks with them.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus says, “My sheep hear my voice. I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one will snatch them out of my hand.”
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The easy burden
One of the issues we have in these current times is really hearing the message we need to hear. There are multiple reasons for this tendency, and all of them conspire to prevent us from getting the right message. One of the culprits is the unending flood of information we receive from the mass media — TV, radio, internet, etc. Another is our general busyness, and how we get so involved in things that we don’t really pay attention to what is going on in the world. And another one, one that is hard for us to admit, is our tendency to block out things that we don’t want to hear.
This week, our scripture deals with Jesus’ challenge to people of his time. Jesus is trying to get them to hear a message that would ease their burdens, but they are having troubles hearing and accepting it. If they would listen, they would see that their burdens would be lightened. How does this message affect us today?
Come join us in worship this Sunday to hear about Jesus’ burden, which is an easy one. And to all the mothers out there, Happy Mothers’ Day.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson