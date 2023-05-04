NOTE: Please do not delete or remove this file.
Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“God’s Spirit Teaches Salvation through Faith in Christ”
Faith in Christ is not optional. “Without faith, it is impossible to please God.” Jesus is the only one who died to take away our sins. Now he lives to bring us the comfort of his resurrection. His resurrection means that the Father accepted his sacrifice for our sins. Now he sends the Comforter, the Holy Spirit, to grant us peace and assurance in the forgiveness of our sins.
Many think following the rules and being nice to others will save them. Who are we to judge their belief in good works, especially if they say they have God’s Spirit? Yet, God’s Spirit teaches that, “A man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ.” Jesus says, “When He, the Spirit of truth, is come, He will guide you into all truth ... He shall glorify Me.” “And when He is come, He will reprove the world of sin … because they believe not on Me.”
The world thinks, “Why should faith in Christ matter? I know right from wrong without him. I’m not a criminal. I’m kind to others. I’m basically a good person.” Yet, we all have taken God’s name in vain. We all have neglected God’s Word. We all have lived for ourselves with greed, lust, and hatred in our heart. To be right with God, we must have our sins forgiven. That is only possible through faith in Jesus Christ, who died for our sins. He rose from the grave and promises we too will rise. He says, “I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Gospel for this week is all too familiar to us as we often hear it read at funerals. Jesus shares with His disciples the promise of a place that He has prepared for us all.
Jesus said to the disciples: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, so that where I am, there you may be also. And you know the way to the place where I am going.” Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?” Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:1-6.
May we all rejoice, as we live our life in this world being God’s Hands and Feet in response to the love that Jesus freely gives us in the gift of eternal life.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Building on the cornerstone
When we are looking for attributes that characterize civilizations, buildings are one of the primary items we think of. Buildings have been used by civilizations since ancient times for domiciles, for conducting business, and for worship, among many other purposes.
In the Bible Jesus, being raised as a carpenter’s son, uses buildings as illustrations in his teachings. For example, he tells his followers to build their houses on the rock instead of the sand (Matthew 7:24-27). Jesus is telling his followers that their faith must have a foundation to build on; in analogy to building a house, the foundation must be sound or the whole project will not stand.
In this Sunday’s passage, we have the apostle that Jesus named “the Rock”, Peter, presenting even more images involving rock or stone. Jesus is the Living Stone, and the cornerstone that has been rejected by the non-believers. The individual believers are also like living stones; with their cornerstone Jesus as their foundation, they will create a spiritual temple
Please join us this Sunday as part of those who are building this spiritual temple. Open table communion will be served.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Here and now
I hope we all know that God is the God of the hereafter. The Lord’s overarching purpose for us is to be in heaven with Him eternally. God does an incredible job of describing heaven to us.
Revelation 21:2-3 gives us part of that insight “… and God Himself will be among them, and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and there will no longer be any death, there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.”
I long for that. But God is not just the God of the hereafter, He is the Lord of the here and now. What Jesus tells us about eternity is to help us as we live our lives in this world. The information about heaven is to help us be faithful in this life; it helps us to endure and persevere in the face of trials, knowing that they will pass.
In 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, there is a beautiful description of Jesus returning for those who are His; at the end of that passage of scripture it says “comfort one another with these words”. Sunday we will look at the promises of heaven to give us hope, perseverance, faith and comfort, for the here and now. We would love to have you with us for worship and to hear the word of God.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Remembering His wonders
We all have things around our house to remind us of fun or important events in our families, but do we remember how God has worked in our lives? As the people of Israel prepared to enter the Promised Land, God called them to prepare to see His miraculous wonders. As the people obeyed, God worked in mighty ways to bring the nation of Israel into the land across the Jordan.
To remind them of His mighty works, God had the nation build a memorial so they would remember His mighty deeds. All of us need mementos and traditions to help us remember God’s work in our lives and throughout history. We should especially remember what Jesus did for us through His death and resurrection to pay for our sins.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent