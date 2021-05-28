Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Salvation in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit
What is more important than knowing where we will spend eternity after we die? What purpose would all our earthly goals and achievements serve if, in the end, we were excluded from heaven and from eternal life? Jesus says, “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Yet, no one needs to perish because, “God so loved the world, that He gave His only-begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” The promise of salvation in Christ is available for all to hear and believe.
God’s love sent his Son to the cross to suffer and die for us, to save us from our sins. “The LORD hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” Christ’s suffering for us did not come from a passing, temporary earthly love. This love came from all eternity, from the Triune God. All three persons of the Trinity take part in our salvation: Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. The Father sends his only-begotten Son. The Son dies on the cross and rises again for us. God’s love continues for us today by the sending of the Holy Spirit, who brings the peace of Christ’s cross and resurrection into our heart. In his heart, God forgives us because Jesus suffered for our sins and kept the commandments for us. In order that we would believe it and be saved, God sends his Holy Spirit to us through his word. He brings us the peace of sins forgiven, and the hope of everlasting life.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Our Amazing Life through Fearsome Death
Holy. Glory. These words in the first reading and psalm testify to awe at God’s transcendent sovereignty, fearsome majesty, and infinite mystery. No mortal can see God’s face or hear God’s voice and live. The fear expressed in these readings is personal — a living mortal in awe of the living God. In our age, awe at transcendent mystery tends toward the impersonal — at the invisibly small (in physics, quarks and strings) and the unimaginably large (space and time). Does anyone in our age still cultivate the fear of an unmanageable transcendent God, or is the notion too connected to images of a heavenly bully to be useful? Besides, Paul and Jesus each offer a picture of God’s immanence. Paul invites us to revel in God’s approachability, affirming that we can cry, “Abba! Father!” Jesus proclaims the most famous Bible verse of all, telling of God’s great love and desire to save.
But both Jesus and Paul testify that any presumption of easy friendship and comfortable intimacy with the triune God is as out of place now as ever. The immanent God is still the transcendent God! And it is still true: no mortal can see God’s face or hear God’s voice and live — even if the face and voice belong to Jesus through the Holy Spirit. The life God desires for us is accomplished through Jesus’ death — and through our own through baptism. Those deaths are as utterly terrifying as death always is, but with this grace: the death leads to our holy birth from above into a life where “we suffer with him so that we may also be glorified with him” (Rom. 8:17). (Excerpt from SundaysandSeasons.com.)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
A must-see
I was introduced to pheasant hunting when I was 23. The friends who took me out, liked to road hunt; which was a stupid, dangerous, and illegal method. We’d drive down a country road and they would be hollering “There’s one,” “There’s a hen,” “There’s a rooster.” I thought they were pulling my leg; I never saw anything. I thought “How hard is it to spot a rooster? They should stand out like a sore thumb.”
Then my friends trained me where to look and what to look for; and I became a master at spotting pheasants, they were everywhere. I think about that when I think about seeing God in the world. For the first part of my life when people said they saw the Lord in their lives, I thought they were joking. I sure couldn’t see God; I saw evil, I saw misery and injustice. Quite frankly, there was no God; after all, shouldn’t he be obvious? Shouldn’t He stand out like a sore thumb? But then someone came along and educated me and showed me where to look and what to look for; then He was everywhere. Are you having trouble seeing God in your life? Be with us Sunday to worship our Lord and savior and come and see.
Sunday at 6 p.m. we will be showing episode 7 of “The Chosen.” This is a must-see series about the life of Jesus, and episode 7 is a must-see episode. We don’t want you to miss Jesus talking to Nicodemus about being born again.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
No misunderstanding
On this Trinity Sunday, our topic will be misunderstanding. We all know that we humans, being fallible, are prone to misunderstandings. In human history, we see many examples of one group misinterpreting what the other side was saying. The results have run the gamut from humorous to tragic.
In our passage from John’s gospel, a leader comes from the Jewish council (known as the Sanhedrin) to talk to Jesus. This man, named Nicodemus, had seen Jesus performing miracles (“signs”) and since miracles are from God, he wanted to find out what this man Jesus was all about.
Jesus tells him straight out that it is not miracles he should be concerned about; instead, he should be getting “born from above” (i.e., from the Holy Spirit). But this phrase does double duty in Greek, also meaning “born again”. The latter is the meaning that Nicodemus fixes on, and he is confused — how can someone re-enter his mother’s womb and be reborn?
Later on in the gospel, it appears that Nicodemus finally understands. And for all of us, we have an invitation from the Lord that is very hard to misunderstand; an invitation to eternal life.
Come join us for worship; masks are optional for all who are fully vaccinated. May the love of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit be with you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson