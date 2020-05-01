Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Temporary and meaningful affliction
God never sends affliction to harm us, but always to help us. “Whom the Lord loveth He chasteneth, and scourgeth every son whom He receiveth.” There is meaning in our trials. They are never without purpose. In Psalm 23, we learn that God leads us through both good and bad times. Our Good Shepherd prepares a table before us in the presence of our enemies. He doesn’t remove all struggles from our life. He knows when we need to rest, but also when our faith needs to be tested. He knows how to use suffering to our advantage, making our faith and patience grow. He knows what we need and when we need it.
Yet, he continues to turn our sorrow into joy. Christ promises us a joy that no one can take away. He promises it will last forever. He promises that all suffering will pass. Suffering is necessary in this life. “We must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.” However, it will only last a little while. Jesus says, “Ye shall be sorrowful, but your sorrow shall be turned into joy.” He does not send affliction to last forever, but only long enough to help us. “Count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.” Jesus told his disciples, “I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.” That meant Jesus would rise from the grave, bring them the joy of his resurrection, and his peace that goes beyond human understanding. We may not always understand our afflictions, yet God knows and cares, and promises to carry us through them.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Today is sometimes called “Good Shepherd Sunday.” Jesus is called the “gate” of the sheep in today’s gospel. The risen Christ opens the way to abundant life. He anoints our heads with oil and guides us beside the still waters of our baptism. Each Sunday he spreads a feast before us amid the world’s violence and war. We go forth to be signs of the resurrection and extend God’s tender care to all creation.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Graciousness
We make hundreds of decisions each day; many without much thought. The decisions we do think about are often based on the “what’s good for me?” principle.
Sunday we will explore the thought process of Abram in resolving an issue with his nephew Lot. They are both being blessed by God to the point that the land will not sustain their herds if they stay together. Abram is the elder of the two, thus worthy of respect and holding a position of power and authority. How Abram resolves the issue is foundational to how we should make our own decisions.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Back to the basics
As we continue our scripture readings through the church season of Easter, we see what happened in those days immediately after Jesus’ resurrection, which lead up to the founding of the Church.
After nearly 2,000 years of Christianity, there are some aspects of the early Church that we take for granted. Of course, we recognize their importance, and we see how things are different in the obvious ways but we often don’t stop to appreciate how things have completely changed. For example, we forget that the earliest Christians were all Jews, and there is a whole story about that in the book of Acts.
This week, we get to take a peek at the worship practices of the early church. What was different about these times? As Jews, the first Christians went to both Jewish and the new Christian worship. There were no church buildings for the Christians — they worshipped in peoples’ homes. The worship rituals were crude by our standards, but effective, as new believers were being added daily. What parallels and lessons do we see between the 1st century and the 21st century? What can we learn from our forebears in faith?
We will continue to offer a recorded version of the weekly sermon on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com) for the near future. Join us for “virtual communion” this Sunday (bring your own elements).
— The Rev. Brian Johnson