Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus ascended, but is still with us
There never seems to be a shortage of disease, tragedy, and suffering in this world. It helps knowing that God is still in charge. It may seem like the devil has gained control. Yet, God promises that Christ is, “Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named.” The one who died and rose again for us, is in control. He knows and understands our pain and loss. “Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows.”
Christ ascended into heaven, but he is not absent. Sitting at God’s right hand, he rules all things in our best interest, in the way that best serves our eternal soul, the way that leads to our eternal life. He sends us his word and spirit, “Behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you … if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send Him unto you.”
Earthly kingdoms rise and fall, but God’s kingdom lasts forever. Jesus says, even the gates of hell shall not prevail against his Church. Things often do not go the way we want or expect here because we live in a sinful world. Many do not know God and have no fear of breaking his commandments. This world can never be our permanent home. Yet, God’s kingdom endures forever. Jesus says, “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but My Words shall not pass away.” He promises we have, “an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you, Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Righteous Father, the world does not know you, but I know you; and these know that you have sent me. I made your name known to them, and I will make it known, so that the love with which you have loved me may be in them, and I in them.”
This week the church remembers Jesus Christ’ “Priestly Prayer” to His Father and to us! As we gather, we pray for our church family, our family, friends and neighbors. We also pray for those we have never met. We pray to God to meet our earthly needs. This week on the eve of his death Jesus prays for his disciples then and now. That we may know God as His son knows His Father.
With God’s love in our heart we are called to reach out to those who have not yet experienced this kind of unrelenting, never ending love. To reach beyond our own earthly limitations. To share God’s love by being his hands and feet.
Let us also give thanks for the men and women of the armed forces that keep us safe. We give thanks to God for those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. May their sacrifice remind us of how fortunate we are to live in a country that allows us to openly praise God. May you have a safe and blessed weekend!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Abba! Father!
Of all the ways the creator of the universe could have chosen to interact with us, He desires to be a father. Think about it, He could have been a dictator or, He could have made us robots programmed to obey every command. God could certainly have been indifferent to His creation: created us and then gone on to something else. Instead, He seeks a loving relationship He describes as one between child and father. Do we understand that, seek that, live knowing that God can be a father to us? Sunday we will look into what that means for us as we live in this world. “Because you are sons, ‘God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying, “Abba! Father!” Therefore, you are no longer a slave, but a son; and if a son, then an heir through God.” Galatians 4:6-7.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Flying away
This Sunday is Ascension Sunday, but we should note that the actual day of Ascension is 40 days after Easter and hence on a Thursday. While it is Jesus’ ascension into heaven that is the center of the day, we see in the lectionary another ascension that prefigures that of Jesus – the translation of Elijah into heaven.
Elijah is one of the most interesting and mysterious characters that we see in the Bible. He has a “superman” side where he defeats the prophets of Baal and raises a widow’s son from the dead, among other miracles. But he also has a more human side to him, where he has to run to save his life and must depend on the Lord to help him.
Also, he gets to a point where he is tired and worn out, and knows his time as a prophet is drawing near. So he selects an apprentice to succeed him, and the two of them go off together to see Elijah’s final days. Here’s a hint — it happens in a very dramatic way.
Please come join us in worship this Sunday to hear about Elijah and flying away.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson