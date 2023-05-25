Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
God’s dpirit brings us the peace of God
Even when all earthly peace is lacking, we can still have peace with God. On Pentecost, we celebrate the giving of God’s Spirit, who brings us real and lasting peace. “My peace I give unto you … Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” Jesus did not forsake us when he ascended into heaven. He left us the peace of his cross, resurrection, and ascension. “Peace I leave with you.” The angels already sang of it at Christ’s birth, “Peace on earth, good will toward men.” Jesus brought us this peace by taking our sins away on the cross. It is the work of the Holy Spirit to bring that good news into our heart. “The Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in My name, He shall teach you all things and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.”
God’s Spirit brings us the good news that God is for us, never against us. He is not at war with us because he sees us through the cross and resurrection of his only-begotten Son. His wrath was satisfied when Jesus went to the cross for us. So Jesus said, “My peace give I unto you.” It is the peace of sins forgiven, and the hope of everlasting life. Since God is at peace with us, we have peace in our heart, as Jesus says, “Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend the country celebrates Memorial Day. A time to give thanks for those men and women who have given their life to protect the freedoms we enjoy. We also honor those who are currently serving our country and remember our loved ones that have gone before us.
The gospel for this weekend centers on Jesus breathing the Holy Spirit on the disciples empowering them to forgive sin. Celebrating Pentecost reminds us that we too are equipped to share the healing, loving power of the Holy Spirit. Jesus calls us to service:
“When it was evening on that day, the first day of the week, and the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” After he said this, he showed them his hands and his side. Then the disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord. Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” When he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained. John 20:19-23.
May you all have a safe and blessed Memorial Day weekend!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Being jealous
This Sunday is the Day of Pentecost, which celebrates the coming of the promised Holy Spirit. Pentecost is also considered the birthday (or anniversary?) of the Church. Happy 1990th year in either case, to the Church.
The biblical text describing the coming of the Holy Spirit on Pentecost is in the book of Acts, chapter 2; it is the text one usually hears during this season. But this year, we are using the paired (i.e., from the lectionary) Old Testament text from Numbers.
From this passage and related scripture, we see several different connections with the New Testament. One is that Pentecost was a pre-existing Jewish festival also called the Festival of Weeks before it became the familiar Christian celebration. And a very important take-home is that the Holy Spirit has always been around, long before the first Pentecost.
But the most direct lesson from the scripture is that the “Spirit (or wind) blows wherever it pleases” and we are not to be jealous about it. Instead, we should listen to and obey the Spirit’s call.
We would love to see you this Sunday in worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Facing barriers
All of us face issues and barriers which we can’t handle ourselves. Certainly the people of God did when they came against the walls of Jericho. But through seeing the power of God in a variety of ways, including Joshua encountering the Captain of the Lord’s hosts, the people chose to walk in obedience to the commands of God and saw victory in their lives.
The question before us is this: Will we bow before our heavenly King and follow Him in obedience or will we follow our fears and flesh? The first step of obedience we must make is to put our faith in Jesus Christ to pay for the penalty of our sins.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent