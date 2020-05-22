Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Jesus ascended, but is still with us’
Jesus rose from the grave and then 40 days later ascended to the right hand of God. There he rules all things for the good of his children. Jesus ascended, but he did not leave. He is not absent from us. He remains with us through his word, and by the sending of his Spirit. It may not always seem like God is near, especially when tragedy strikes. We pray for those who have experienced loss and suffering. Yet, it helps knowing that God is still in charge. We have his promise to make all things work together for the good of his children.
Even if today were to be our last day, by God’s grace, we know we have a Savior who suffered and died for us on the cross, to make us right with God. He rose again promising we too will rise.
There will be moments when it seems like Satan, tragedy, or suffering has gained control. Yet, we have God’s promise that Christ is, “Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named.”
The one who died and rose again for us, is in control. Christ ascended but he did not leave. He who knows pain and suffering, is in control. Scripture says he bore our griefs and carried our sorrows, all the way to the cross. The one who rose from the grave, and has provided eternal life and salvation for us, is in control. He promises to never leave, nor forsake us. Sitting at God’s right hand, he rules all things in our best interest, in the way that best serves our eternal soul, and the way that leads to our eternal life.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In these days between Ascension and Pentecost, we gather with the disciples in the upper room, waiting for the Spirit to transform the church around the world. In today’s gospel Jesus prays for his followers and for their mission in his name. Amid religious, social, and economic divisions, we seek the unity that Jesus had with his Father. Made one in baptism, we go forth to live our faith in the world, eager for the unity that God intends for the whole human family.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘What’s your story?’
We all have a narrative. It’s a story that explains who we are, why we are the way we are. A lot of stories come in the way of excuses, “I am the way I am because of ______” and you fill in the blank. Or, “I am the way I am because I was born in ’56, the year of the Monkey, I am a Taurus, I’m a winter, I’m an INFJ.”
Play back the conversations you have with others and listen for your story. At the end of the day, play back the conversation you have with yourself. What are you telling yourself? Some people are trapped, they tell the same stories over and over, there is never anything new. Some people talk about themselves in order to gain attention, pity or admiration.
When you are in Christ, the story changes dramatically, and so does the reason for telling your story. Even what we tell ourselves changes when we know the truth. We would love to have you with us this Sunday. We will be worshiping at the building: masks will be provided and 6’ social distancing will be practiced.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Getting prepared’
Some folks get the wrong idea about living their lives. They think life is about making large sums of money or being famous, and if they don’t get those things, they consider themselves failures.
But if we look at the life of Jesus, we see some one who cared about people. He never sought after money and fame; rather, he came to earth to establish a kingdom of peace and servant love. And his major work on earth had to do with preparing those leaders who would be a part of that kingdom.
In this week’s passage, we have the Ascension of Jesus. The risen Lord pays one more visit to his disciples, helping them understand the Scriptures as they related to Jesus. Thus, Jesus’ ministry, his fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies, his transfer of this knowledge to his disciples, and his ascending into heaven were all preparation for the founding of his Kingdom, as personified in the Church.
On our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), you will find the recorded version of the weekly sermon, while the worship bulletin and anthems are on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). May God bless you and keep you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson