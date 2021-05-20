Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The peace of God’s spirit
What good is a peace treaty if hostility still reigns inside man’s heart? Treaties only address outward, external conflict. That is why Pentecost is needed. The outpouring of God’s Spirit brings real and lasting peace into our hearts. It is so much deeper and more meaningful than the temporary peace of this world. Earthly peace is here today and gone tomorrow. But God’s Spirit brings us peace that cannot be taken away: the knowledge and faith that God is at peace with us. Jesus says, “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” “These things I have spoken unto you, that in Me ye might have peace.”
What good is all the talk about more tolerance and unity if it is not based around Jesus Christ and the sending of his Spirit? Who else really has the power to bring people together in a lasting and meaningful way? The world only thinks about peace in terms of stopping external conflict. But nothing can change on the outside if mankind isn’t first changed on the inside. David said, “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.” He knew we needed a brand new heart in which the peace of God’s Spirit would reign. Jesus said: “My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.” It is his peace because only he can give it. It is the peace of his cross and resurrection, and the sending of his Spirit. “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Holy Spirit’s groaning
(Excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com.)
Few sounds capture a groan like birth pangs. It is the raw sound of life and birth as well as of pain. It is the guttural desire for the end of the waiting for what has been anticipated and desired. For any who have been present through such an event, it is difficult to ever forget. It is in equal parts beautiful, stunning, and holy, as well as raw, painful, and horrific. “Creation has been groaning in labor pains until now; and not only the creation, but we ourselves ... groan inwardly while we wait for adoption,” writes Paul to the church in Rome. He describes aptly that painful wail of our souls for the redemption we know so well, the restoration of all things promised in Christ.
As Christians we know this all too well as the “now but not yet” proposition of our faith. We have been told of the return of the Messiah. We prepare for this coming and see how the whole of creation groans for her own restoration. We join this creation waiting for our own hearts, souls, and bodies to be restored. We know this is coming and as in pains of labor groan for this reality. While we wait, we are given a midwife, a Spirit of God to join us in our waiting for the birth of a new world and a new reality. This gift is given this day, the day of Pentecost. May the Spirit join us in our cry to God, eagerly awaiting the begotten, the Son of God, Jesus.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The god of open windows
Cabin fever is a thing. Being stuck inside for an extended period of time can bring about a sense of being constrained, restlessness, irritability and loneliness; even hopelessness. In the spring, that first time you can open the windows in your house brings such a breath of fresh air. The first time it is warm enough to drive with the windows down is so exhilarating; if you have a motorcycle, that is even better. Spiritually speaking we can have cabin fever as well: our lives get stuffy; we feel confined and hopeless. Interestingly enough, the spiritual solution is the same; we need some windows opened. There is a time when the people of God have that issue and God says this, “test me in this, and see if I will not open the windows of heaven and pour out for you a blessing until it overflows.” Malachi 3:10. We would love to have you with us this Sunday to worship the Lord together and learn more about the God who loves to open windows in our lives.
Sunday, at 6 p.m., we will be showing episode 6 of “The Chosen,” and it is not to late to join with us. After the presentation, we have an opportunity to offer up feedback and questions, and a look at the scriptures.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Not drunk
This Sunday is the Day of Pentecost, on which we celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the Church and thus the Church’s birthday. Our scripture passage is Luke’s account of the events of that amazing and important day.
We should clear up a few common misunderstandings about Pentecost. First of all, the Pentecost feast already existed prior to the time of these events described in Acts. However, Pentecost was solely a Jewish harvest festival until the Holy Spirit came to the followers of Jesus.
Another misconception is that Pentecost is the first time the Holy Spirit “shows up” in the Bible. But in truth, the Holy Spirit is mentioned many times in the Old Testament. What is happening here is that the Spirit’s coming is more general and is targeted at everyone.
The coming itself is a surprise, even though Jesus promised it. It involves tongues of fire and people speaking in foreign languages that they didn’t know. Those who received the Holy Spirit were even accused by others of being drunk. But what they were expressing was joy.
Come join us for worship this Sunday. In accordance with the new CDC guidelines, masks are optional for all who are fully vaccinated. May the love of Christ and the Holy Spirit be with you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson