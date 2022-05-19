Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Praying in Christ’s name
Jesus invites us to take all our concerns to God in prayer. “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” We should never think that our prayer won’t make a difference. Prayer is effective because we have access to the Father through faith in Jesus. “Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in My name, He will give it you.” God hears us because Jesus went to the cross for us. He invites us to believe, “All things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”
Praying in Christ’s name is more than pronouncing the correct syllables. He wants us to pray according to his will, and according to his word. Jesus said, “If ye abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” Scripture says, “This is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us.”
The name of Jesus gives us access to the Father because of his cross and resurrection, the forgiveness of our sins, the gift of his Spirit, and the gift of prayer. God hears us not because we are sinless, but because Christ was our sinless substitute, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world. So we trust in Christ when praying in his name believing that God hears us for his sake. Jesus gave us direct access to the Father by suffering for our sins on the cross, and by rising from the grave.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Everyone at one time or another has been afraid. This of course is not a bold statement but an obvious one! So many things in this world seem to be intended to scare us into to action. Whether it be to support a political candidate, buy a product or service that will keep us safe or make us more successful. The world tells us that we are not enough. The Gospel for this week from John shares Jesus’ conversation to his disciples. Jesus explains he is returning to the Father, and he will be sending us the Holy Spirit and he will teach us everything. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.”
Jesus tells his disciples and us that we are more than enough. We are perfect in God’s eyes. That doesn’t mean we won’t face the storms in our lives. God is present with us through all things good and bad
Enjoy this day and rejoice in all that has been given to us by God!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
“Abba! Father!”
Of all the ways the creator of the universe could have chosen to interact with us, He desires to be a father. Think about it, He could have been a dictator or He could have made us robots programmed to obey every command. God could certainly have been indifferent to His creation: created us and then gone on to something else.
Instead, He seeks a loving relationship He describes as one between child and father. Do we understand that, seek that, live knowing that God can be a father to us?
Sunday we will look into what that means for us as we live in this world. “Because you are sons, ‘God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying, “Abba! Father!” Therefore, you are no longer a slave, but a son; and if a son, then an heir through God.” Galatians 4:6-7.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The big deal
We are now in a section of the Bible that chronicles the growth of the early church in the times following Easter and thus, the Resurrection. The book in which this story is contained is the Acts of the Apostles. In it, we see the Holy Spirit at work, calling upon those folks who have a special divinely inspired job to do.
In this Sunday’s scripture, the account is about the apostle Paul’s evangelizing efforts in Macedonia. Paul has received divine direction to go there in the form of a vision. Obeying the call, Paul and his companions head out and arrive in the town of Philippi. Following Paul’s usual mode of operation, the group seeks out and finds a synagogue with a prayer group. The only thing that was unusual to them was that the leader and all the participants were women.
The leader turns out to be a remarkable woman named Lydia, who is a merchant. She is clearly successful and must have been adept at making “the big deal.”
But Paul and company have their own “big deal” for her and the other women. Will they come to an agreement, or will there be “no sale”?
We would love to have you come join us in worship this Sunday to hear about “the big deal.”
— The Rev. Brian Johnson