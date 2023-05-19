Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus ascended, but is still with us
When suffering comes, sometimes people say, “Where is God now?” Forty days after his resurrection, Jesus ascended into heaven where he sits at God’s right hand of power. Jesus ascended, but he is not absent from us. As he sent out the disciples to preach and baptize, he promised, “Lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world.” We may not always feel his presence. We certainly cannot see him. Yet, we have his promise, “I am with you always. I’ll never leave nor forsake you.” Coming from our Savior, these words bring real peace and comfort. He is never absent, but is, “a very present help in trouble.”
As promised, Jesus was born of a virgin, lived the perfect life, died, and rose again for us. Then he ascended into heaven, not to leave us, but to send both his word and spirit into our hearts. “Behold, I send the promise of My Father upon you … if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send Him unto you.”
When we struggle to understand suffering, he enables us to trust that he has a higher purpose. He sends us his promise to make all things work together for our good. He baptizes us in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit so that we know we are his children, and that he is our loving Father. God spared not his only-begotten Son to save us, but now Jesus sits at his right hand of power, ruling all things in our best interest.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend is the Seventh Sunday of Easter. These weeks since Easter, the Gospel readings have shared Jesus preparing the disciples for the time when He will be lifted up to the Father. This weekend Jesus prays for His disciples what is known as The High Priestly Prayer on the night before His crucifixion.
“After Jesus had spoken these words [to his disciples], he looked up to heaven and said, “Father, the hour has come; glorify your Son so that the Son may glorify you, since you have given him authority over all people, to give eternal life to all whom you have given him. And this is eternal life, that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent. I glorified you on earth by finishing the work that you gave me to do. So now, Father, glorify me in your own presence with the glory that I had in your presence before the world existed. “I have made your name known to those whom you gave me from the world. They were yours, and you gave them to me, and they have kept your word. Now they know that everything you have given me is from you; for the words that you gave to me I have given to them, and they have received them and know in truth that I came from you; and they have believed that you sent me. I am asking on their behalf; I am not asking on behalf of the world, but on behalf of those whom you gave me, because they are yours. All mine are yours, and yours are mine; and I have been glorified in them. And now I am no longer in the world, but they are in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, protect them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one, as we are one.” John 18:1-11.
Jesus promises the disciples and us that He will send us an Advocate, the Holy Spirit to be with us and within us. Jesus has given us eternal life, we are now called to share His love! May each and every one of us feel His presence and share His love!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The lily of the valley
Lord of lords, creator of the universe, redeemer, savior, the alpha and the omega, God almighty, God most high; these are some of the names and descriptions of Jesus, Son of God. It is hard to get our heads wrapped around all that Jesus is. What is even more incredible is to add one more description of Jesus to that list; that name is “Friend.”
It boggles my mind to consider that the creator of the universe wants to be friends; and in this world we live in, we need a friend. “Greater love has no one this, that one lay down his life for his friends. You are My friends if you do what I command you.” John 15:13-14.
Sunday we will delve into why we need a friend like Jesus. We would love to have you with us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
A time for committment
Graduation is a time to reflect and consider many important questions about life. Are we seeking to live lives that are pleasing to God? Will my life make a difference to God and others? To make a difference in this life we must renew our commitment to following God with a whole heart.
When Israel prepared to enter the Promised Land, they had to renew their commitment to God through the practice of circumcision and celebrating the Passover. We should recommit ourselves to follow God through acts of obedience whatever our stage in life.
Most importantly, we must begin by putting our faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior who pays for our sins through His death and resurrection.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent