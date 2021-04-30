Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
True spirituality through faith in Christ
Feelings and emotions drive many of today’s beliefs while dust settles on God’s book. Political correctness is readily accepted without much thought about what is actually correct in God’s eyes. Many say they are spiritual, but not religious, because they don’t want to be held accountable to the Ten Commandments. But how can we be spiritual without God’s Spirit? He shows us our sin in the Ten Commandments, and shows us our Savior in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He shows us how Jesus went to the cross to take upon himself our sins and accomplish everything needful for us to be saved. God, “hath made Him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” Now God gives us new spiritual life by the gift of his Spirit through Baptism, the promise of forgiveness, and the hope of eternal life.
“When the Spirit of truth is come, He will guide you into all truth.” The truth of God’s Spirit is that, above all, we need faith in Christ. Many believe that being nice to others, and being politically correct will save them. But, Jesus says, “Many will say to Me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not in Thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from Me, ye that work iniquity.” We are saved by the Grace of God alone, through faith in Christ alone. He alone made satisfaction for our sins on the cross and rose again for our justification. He says, “He that believeth on Me hath everlasting life.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Connected for life
The following is an excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com.
A parent stands at the bus stop on the first day of school with a kindergarten student. Another parent lingers in the doorway of a first-year dorm after unloading the final box from the car. These parents are entering new times they will not be present to help their children make some important life choices, and words of advice slip from their lips — eat your sandwich before your dessert, share with others, don’t drink and drive, remember who you are. After years of preparation, their children step toward greater independence.
Jesus lingers with the disciples before his death and prepares them for the time when he will no longer be present day to day to help them make their way in the world. Words slip from his mouth: “Apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). These are difficult words as the disciples try to make sense of Jesus’ impending death and the promise of his continued presence.
“Apart from me you can do nothing” may also be a difficult word for a self-reliant, individualistic culture such as our own, focused on personal achievement and success. God is the vine grower, Jesus the vine, and we the branches, who, separated from the life-giving vine, can do nothing.
Yet, these are gracious, gospel words from Jesus. He’s been preparing his disciples for years to take this step. These are words that point not toward individualistic, self-reliant independence but toward dependence on the one whose life defies death and whose perfect love casts out all fear. Connected to the vine, these branches are given a death-defying life free from fear. These are gracious, gospel words from Jesus that point to a community nourished by this life-giving vine and bearing fruit for the sake of the world.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
"A good name is better then great wealth," says Proverbs 22:1. But what are the advantages of having a good reputation, and how do you create one? Sunday morning we will check out the Book of Ruth and see what we can glean from her.
Sunday at 6 p.m. we will be showing and then discussing episode three of "The Chosen."
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Open invitation
One of the issues confronting the early church was exactly for whom the message of the Good News was intended. Was it only for the “lost sheep of Israel”? Or were other “flocks” invited as well?
While from our standpoint today we might not give it a second thought — of course everyone is invited — it was certainly not the case in the ancient world. Religions were tied to one’s nationality — they were in general a closed society, not open to everyone.
The Sunday’s scripture is from the book of Acts, which contains the history of the early church. In Acts, we see the Holy Spirit at work bringing people together. And our central subject in this particular scripture is a man who is interested in and seeks for God.
The Holy Spirit calls a member of the early church, Philip, to go to the man, an Ethiopian, to help him interpret the passage he is reading. As a result of their discussion, the man wants to become a follower of Jesus. But no one besides a Jew had been part of the Church yet. What is going to happen here?
Come join us for worship this Sunday; safety measures are in place. Holy Communion will be served — an open invitation to all who believe in Jesus.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson