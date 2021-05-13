Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus ascended and rules all things for us
Evil rulers, greed, and corruption often seem to have the upper hand in this world. Yet, Scripture says, Christ is, “far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named.” The one who died and rose again for us, is in control. Christ ascended into heaven, but he is not absent from us. He did not leave us to fend for ourselves. Christ promised his believers, “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”
Power is often abused in this world, but our comfort is that God always knows how to make it work together for his purposes, and for our good. Many abuse power by controlling others for selfish gain. Yet, Jesus always used his power to serve us. He wore the crown of thorns, and suffered and died for our sins on the cross. He gave his life as a ransom for many. Christ overcame the power of sin, death, and the devil, forgiving our sins, rising from the grave, ascending to God’s right hand of power. He uses that authority always for our benefit, never to our disadvantage. He sends us his holy spirit who speaks to us in the Scriptures and reminds us of his cross and resurrection. We won’t be forsaken by God because Jesus already faced that on the cross for us. His resurrection means God has forgiven our sins.
Christ’s word and Spirit are still at work in this world. We may not always see it or feel it, but he promises his word will not return unto him void, and it will accomplish that which he pleases. Jesus ascended to God’s right hand, yet he remains with us by sending us his word and spirit.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Move in day
Each fall is the perennial move in day on or near college campuses. Legions of parents descend with carloads that include tiny refrigerators, Ikea furniture, electronics, area rugs and posters. They unload the one they have birthed, raised, nursed, instructed and reproved for 18 or so years, to prepare him or her for independence. Then, just like that, the parents are gone, perhaps wiping away tears. Perhaps their final words were ones they hoped would stick. “Study well.” “Make good choices.” “Watch your time.” “Don’t stay up too late.” But in every parental heart is a simple prayer: “O God, be with them.”
In the final portion of Jesus’ great prayer for the disciples (John 17:6-19), he entreats the Father to love and protect the disciples as a parent who knows their time for direct supervision is coming to an end. In this preparation we hear his pleading like a loving parent who wants the best for the ones he has sheltered, taught, loved, reproved and sent.
Jesus begs for God to hold them in the truth that is to do as they have been taught, to follow the model established for them. Jesus asked for the disciples to be protected and surrounded so that they may not be lost. He prays for the disciples to have their joy completed, and to live what they have seen and understood from their rabbi. May we, like the disciples, live in the truth of the gospel, love as we have been loved, have our joy complete, and, above all, know that God is with us. (Excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
A call to worship
The word for worship means to fall on one’s face, to bow down. To tell someone they must worship seems counterintuitive. Worship should come from the heart; it should be a natural response to God. Worship is emotional, physical, intellectual, and spiritual all at the same time. So, again, how do you tell someone they need to worship? David does just that in the Psalms. Listen to Psalm 100, “Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth. Serve the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful singing. Know that the Lord Himself is God; it is He who made us, and we ourselves. We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise…” This is a masterful encouragement and instruction for worshipping the Lord. We are inviting you to worship the Lord with us this Sunday.
Sunday at 6 p.m., we will be showing episode 5 of “The Chosen” which is a dramatization of the life of Jesus. Afterwards, we have a discussion time and a look at the scriptures corresponding to the presentation.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Humility in power
Humility is a trait that we see less and less of these days. What it is really about is thinking about other people more and yourself less. Our perception in the modern world is that successful, powerful people are big on self-confidence and low on humility. Thus, humility often gets pushed aside. But, we might well ask, how does this work with Jesus, the one resurrected in power?
Our sermon passage this week is from what is called the high priestly prayer, an appeal from Jesus to God the Father on the behalf of Jesus’ disciples and followers. There are several petitions in the prayer for the disciples, including keeping them safe, unified, sanctified, and ready to go out into the world to proclaim the gospel.
We may not understand how this is possible, but our Lord thinks so highly of us that he went to the cross for us. Can we not learn how to think more of others and less of ourselves? It is our Savior’s wish.
Come join us for worship this Sunday. We continue to use safety measures (e.g., masks). May the love of Christ be with you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson