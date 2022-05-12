Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ sends us His spirit
Jesus told his disciples, “It is expedient for you that I go away.” But he wasn’t leaving altogether. He was only taking away his visible presence. In his death, resurrection, and ascension, Jesus would be with them in a much deeper and more meaningful way. By the gift of his word and Spirit, Jesus would be closer to them than ever before. “For if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send Him unto you.” The Comforter brings Jesus to us spiritually through his word. He brings us his gifts of life, peace, and salvation. “According to His mercy He saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost.”
Jesus says, when the Spirit “is come, He will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: Of sin, because they believe not on Me.” The Spirit rebukes the world for its sin. To truly know the Savior, we need to know he saved us from our sin. He shows us we have broken the Ten Commandments in thought, word, and deed. But then he shows us how Jesus lived the perfect life as our substitute before God. The Spirit exposes the root of the problem. All our sins come from the root and source of unbelief. Yet by the power of his word and Spirit, Christ gives a new spiritual birth. He takes away our unbelief. He gives us a brand new heart of faith. Just as Christ is risen from the grave, God’s Spirit raises us now spiritually. “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus is preparing his followers for a new reality as he ascends to the righthand of God. He will always be with them through the Holy Spirit but now they will become his hands and feet in the world. As Jesus instructed them he also calls us to go out and love one another.
“I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:34-35.
Wow, we are to love each other as Jesus loves us! That’s not nearly as easy as it sounds is it? We get the fact that Jesus wants us to love each other, but he can’t mean that we have to love people we don’t even like? Actually, that’s exactly what Jesus commands. In the lesson for this week the Apostle Peter says that Jesus calls the church to love Jews and Gentiles alike. Peter shares God’s unconditional love. The kind of love that changes everything! We are called to share the love of God with everyone.
We are called to follow Jesus to the cross. To die to our old self and become something new. May you feel God’s love in your heart and share it!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
God is love
Let’s talk about love — specifically, how to express love. What are some of the ways to show you love someone? We show love by spending time with that person, talking with them, sharing our hopes and dreams with them. We can express love through giving gifts, affection, forgiving when wronged and sacrificing for the other. It is fun thinking of ways to show love and receive love.
God shows us His love for us in the above mentioned ways. However, there is one more thing that often is forgotten in the list of expressing love. But when it is pointed out; most will nod in agreement: Discipline. “And have you forgotten the exhortation which is addressed to you as sons, ‘My son, do not regard lightly the discipline of the Lord, nor faint when you are reproved by Him; for those whom the Lord loves He disciplines …” Hebrews 12:5-6.
There comes a time when every parent should, out of love, discipline their child appropriately. Sunday, we will talk about God’s love, His forms of discipline, and what to do when we are disciplined.
— Jeff Schipper, minister