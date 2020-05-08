Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Christ sends us His spirit’
Jesus told his disciples, “It is expedient for you that I go away.” Yet, he wasn’t leaving altogether. He was only taking away his visible presence. In his death, resurrection, and ascension, Jesus would be with them in a much deeper and more meaningful way. By the gift of his word and Spirit, Jesus would be closer to them than ever before. “For if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send Him unto you.” The Comforter brings Jesus to us spiritually through his word. He brings us his gifts of life, peace, and salvation. “According to His mercy He saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost.”
Jesus says, when the Spirit “is come, He will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: Of sin, because they believe not on Me.” The Spirit rebukes the world for its sin. To know the Savior, we need to know he saved us from our sin. He shows us we have broken the Ten Commandments in thought, word, and deed. Then he shows us how Jesus lived the perfect life as our substitute before God. The Spirit exposes the root of the problem. All our sins come from the root and source of unbelief. Yet by the power of his word and Spirit, Christ gives a new spiritual birth. He takes away our unbelief. He gives us a brand new heart of faith. Just as Christ is risen from the grave, God’s Spirit raises us now spiritually. “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
As we continue to celebrate the 50 days of Easter, today’s gospel includes Jesus’ promise that he goes to prepare a place for his followers in his Father’s house. Our baptism commissions us to share Jesus’ mission in the world. As 1 Peter reminds us, we are a holy people, called to proclaim the one who called us out of darkness into light. In words and deeds we bear witness to the risen Christ — our way, our truth, our life.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The most depressing description of a human being is found in Ephesians 2:12; that scripture describes a person that is excluded, isolated, having no hope and without God in their world. It doesn’t get any worse than that. Try facing any problem alone and you are defeated before you start. God is constantly reminding us throughout the scriptures that He wants to fight for us. One such statement is found in Deuteronomy 3:22, “Do not fear them, for the Lord your God is the one fighting for you.” We’ll talk this Sunday morning about how freeing and empowering it is when we allow the Lord to fight our battles.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘No worries’
As we continue on with the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are noticing many side effects produced by the quarantines. One that was mentioned in the national news media this past week was the huge increase in what we might call the “worrying” categories, especially depression and anxiety. There are some physical means of combatting these troubling mental challenges that are effective; for example, getting some exercise and having a good conversation with a friend. But we also need spiritual fulfillment, and that is what our passage this week is about.
From this passage in John’s gospel, we go back in time to shortly before Jesus went to the cross. Jesus has told the disciples that he will be leaving and that they will be joining him later. They don’t understand. The practical-minded and skeptical Thomas, taking Jesus’ words very literally, wants to know an exact road map to where Jesus is going. Philip, on the other hand, “just” wants to see the Father.
But, Jesus explains to them, if you know me, you already know the Father. You have a ticket to the eternal homes. You merely need to trust me. No worries.
The recorded version of the weekly sermon is on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems are on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). See you in cyberspace.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson