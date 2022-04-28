Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus is our Good shepherd
Jesus says we are his sheep and he is our Good Shepherd. What harm can come to us with Jesus as our Good Shepherd? What can the devil do when we are safe and secure in the arms of our Good Shepherd? He leads and guides us. “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.” I shall not lack anything with Jesus as my Good Shepherd. He will guard and protect us to the very end.
A shepherd in Christ’s day had a hard and lonely job. He couldn’t leave his flock because sheep faced many dangers. A shepherd would even put his own life on the line to protect his flock from dangerous predators. A shepherd lived to serve. What better way to describe Jesus? “The Son of Man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give His life a ransom for many.”
A hireling would run away at the first sign of danger because he didn’t really care for the sheep. But Jesus never ran. He gave his life for the sheep. “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because He laid down His life for us.”
As sheep, we were no match against our enemies of sin, death, and the devil. We needed our Good Shepherd to fight for us. Through his death, he overcame the power of sin and death, and defeated the devil once and for all. He died that we might live, not just for a while, but for all eternity. “He shall feed His flock like a Shepherd: He shall gather the lambs with His arm, and carry them in His bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Anyone who has done any amount of fishing has a “fishing story” that they like to share. Maybe its about the big one that got away. My dad loved to fish, we rarely caught a big one but we still loved the experience.
In the Gospel for this week, Jesus makes his third appearance to the disciples since his resurrection. Jesus calls to them from the shore and they follow his direction. What comes next is a “whopper” of a fish story. The net is full to bursting with fish. As they sit together eating some of their catch, Jesus asks Peter three times if he loves him. Peter replies emphatically that he loves Jesus with all his heart and soul.
Jesus was teaching yet another lesson to his disciples of the importance of their calling to serve others. Peter and all of the disciples would answer that call devoting their lives to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.
This Easter season we are called to answer the question if we truly love Jesus. When we answer Jesus call and show the world our love for our Savior it changes us forever. We can no longer go back to living like our old self. Loving Jesus means loving all His children, not just the ones that look like us. Being God’s hands and feet is not an easy calling but it is the most important work we will ever do! Have fun fishing!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Menu, please
There is the old joke about the person who says they are on the “sea food diet,” but then they say “I see food and I eat it.” That is the type of diet we need to be on as Christians, spiritually speaking.
Jesus was on that diet. Jesus was talking to a woman at a well and they had this incredible discussion about living water and worshipping God. At the end of their conversation, Jesus even tells her that He is the Messiah.
The disciples return from town to get food and encourage Jesus to have something to eat. But Jesus says “I have food to eat that you do not know about.” Jesus then explains “My food is to do the will of Him who sent Me and to accomplish His work.”
If we want to thrive and grow, we need that same attitude about doing the will of God and doing His work. What if we looked at helping someone move as a barbecued T-bone, or giving someone a ride like having a taco? Have a “see food diet,” see an opportunity to serve like getting a Rice Krispie bar.
We would love for you to be with us this Sunday and worship together and study what is on the menu with God.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
One-hit wonder
We all know that music is one of God’s great gifts to humanity in general and the church in particular. However, we might not all have the same ideas about what constitutes a “good” song. When we look at modern musicians, we see a wide variety of types and styles. We see some superstars who produce a prodigious quantity of music, while others may create only one song that ever becomes popular — a one-hit wonder.
In the Bible, we have some folks who do many things – think the apostles Peter and Paul — and others who appear only once. But these people, our biblical one-hit wonders, have a very important role to fill.
This week, we have a man Ananias, who is called by God to do something he doesn’t want to do — to help out a persecutor of the Church named Saul. Because God is calling, Ananias knows he must do the job, and he does. And due to Ananias’ actions, the greatest evangelist of the early Church, Saul (later known as the apostle Paul) turns from being a persecutor of the Church to its greatest supporter. We never hear from Ananias again, but we thank him for his job of being the one-hit wonder.
Come join us in worship; we offer the sacrament of Holy Communion to all who believe in Christ.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson