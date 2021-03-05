Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Overcoming Satan through faith in God’s Word
Scripture says God is all-powerful and there is nothing he cannot do. Then why does the devil seem to have so much power in our world? Scripture calls him the prince of this world. He has a lot of sway and influence as many fall for his lies.
From the very beginning his strategy has been the same. He attacks the source of God’s power: the word of God. “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.” How can the devil be stopped? How can his lies be silenced? How can temptation to sin be overcome? “Blessed are they that hear the Word of God, and keep it.”
Through Christ, and through faith in his word, the devil is defeated. Christ already took our sins away on the cross. “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.” The devil’s accusations toward us lose their power when we believe in Christ’s promises. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”
The issue is not that God is powerless against Satan, or that he cannot be stopped. Jesus has already won the victory and gives it to us freely through faith in him. We pray that his life-giving and powerful word would continue to influence our lives and silence the devil’s lies. Jesus says, “If ye continue in My Word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Clearing a path to worship
In the gospel for this weekend, Jesus discovers that the temple has been turned from a place of worship into a marketplace. The predominance of the selling of animals and the exchanging of money for profit overshadow what is supposed to be the main activity in the temple, worshiping God. The vendors and moneychangers seem to be more interested in serving their own interests and greedily filling their purses with coins than in serving God and God’s people. Instead of helping people worship God, they are getting in the way. The commercialization of worship means that those who cannot afford the costs are unable to offer their worship to God, and money becomes a god more valued than the God to whom the temple was dedicated.
Jesus finds this situation unacceptable. The first commandment clearly states, “You shall have no other gods before me” (Exod. 20:3). Jesus will not allow anything, especially money, to be given more devotion than God. In addition, Jesus’ purpose in coming to earth was to take away the barriers between humans and God, so that all people might be reconciled to God through him.
John’s gospel is unique among the four gospels in that it places the story of Jesus clearing the temple at the beginning, rather than the end, of Jesus’ ministry. This placement shows how John’s gospel emphasizes that Jesus has come to replace the temple. No longer will God’s presence be confined to a place, the temple, but instead, God’s presence is now embodied in the person of Jesus. Jesus welcomes all to him, and erects no barriers or limits on who can be his follower.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
God Almighty
One of the challenges I face as a minister is to convey the power, intensity, the emotion, and the truth of God’s word. I always feel like I fall way short of that goal. Thank God, the Holy Spirit can take what we do and can bless it and make it accomplish what God intended it for in each listener. This Sunday’s sermon is the most intense, emotional, and personal I have ever given; it is on the names that God uses for Himself. I know I will fall far short of what I want to express; but I pray you will be with us, and the Holy Spirit will accomplish what is intended by God. “Then Moses said to God, “Behold, I am going to the sons of Israel, and I will say to them, “The God of your fathers has sent me to you.” Now they may say to me, “What is His name?” What shall I say to them?” God said to Moses, “I AM WHO I AM”; and He said, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, “I AM has sent me to you.” Exodus 3:13-14.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
This past week, we’ve experienced some delightful weather, which has been very welcome after some severe temperatures that were plaguing us not long ago. An unseasonal warm spell can fill us with hope and make us look forward to a new season; in this case, spring and the coming of new life.
But we have to admit that there are even things about spring that we do not look forward to. For example, with the spring comes that tradition of spring cleaning — necessary, but something that we might postpone as long as we can.
In this week’s scripture, we find Jesus in this kind of situation. There is a clean-up job that he needs to do, centered around the Temple in Jerusalem. He doesn’t want to do the job, but he has to. And because he does it, Jesus’ disciples (including all of us) benefit in a huge way from Jesus’ “cleaning house.”
Our worship service this Sunday is open to all. Communion will be served and safety measures will be practiced. We also have recorded worship on Facebook. Come and worship our Lord Jesus, who takes what is stained and makes it clean.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson