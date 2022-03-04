Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ’s victory becomes our own
The devil and his temptations are real. His lies are powerful. Many believe they are strong enough to resist him. Yet, Christ says, “Without Me, ye can do nothing.” Peter boldly proclaimed that he would never deny Christ. Yet, that very night, he denied knowing Christ three times and then wept bitterly over it.
The devil isn’t playing games when he tempts us. He wants to destroy us. He’s an expert at making sin seem so right at the time, but then he becomes our accuser. He lies, saying, “Heaven is not for you. Look at what you’ve done.” Adam and Eve hid from God after falling into sin. They were afraid. Satan was successful by removing our trust in God.
The good news is that we have access to someone who is much stronger than Satan. We have a Savior who carries us through. Jesus did not subject himself to the devil’s temptation in the wilderness for his own benefit. He did it all for us.
As true God and Man in one person, Jesus became our sinless substitute, and resisted all temptation for us. Jesus, “was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.” Through faith in Christ, God freely and graciously gives us his victory. With the help of Christ, we too can resist, and the devil does flee from us. “I can do all things through Christ, who strengtheneth me.” It’s never easy and we don’t always succeed like Christ, but knowing that he is our perfect Savior, he carries us through. He enables us to serve God and resist temptation daily.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend kicks off our Lenten journey. It’s an opportunity for 40 days of reflection. You can contemplate your earthly journey and how that lines up with where God calls us to be.
Don’t think of this as 40 days of feeling unworthy. God does not see us as the “hot mess” we think we are. God see’s His beloved children perfect in every way.
If you can work for one goal during Lent, open your heart to realize how loved you are. Giving up chocolate, Facebook or watching “The Bachelor” for Lent is a nice gesture, but does it bring you closer to God? In the end that decision is up to all of us to figure out. God’s Blessings on your Lenten journey.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Different rules, different goals
My wife and I have been married for 43 years. I still remember the first disagreement we ever had; it was over a game of Canasta. It was the first time we played and things were going well, I was winning.
At one point during the game, I went to pick up the discard pile which is a huge advantage during the game. Debbie stopped me cold and said I couldn’t do it, and I politely explained why I could. She told me quite firmly what I was doing was not a part of the rules. I insisted that was how I always played and was taught by an expert: My Grandma Schipper.
Neither of us was willing to budge till Debbie found “Hoyle’s Rules on Cards” and indeed proved to me that I was wrong. In the game of life, there are two sets of rules to play by: the worlds and the Lord’s. There is only one set that is correct and by which we will be judged, the sooner we understand the better it is for us. I’d hate to live my enter life and then find out I had lived under the wrong set of rules.
As Christians, we live by a different set of rules because we have different goals in this life and the next, “Why do you call me Lord, Lord, and not do what I say?” Luke 6:46. We would love to have you with us for worshipping the Lord and talking about His rules for life.
— Jeff Schipper, minister