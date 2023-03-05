Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Continuing in prayer
Our trials are never without meaning and purpose. Through them, God encourages us to pray. He wants us never to give up on his promises, but to hold him to them. God not only wants us to ask for help, he wants us to persist, “continuing instant in prayer.” Often, it may seem like he’s not listening, or that he doesn’t care. Yet, faith doesn’t rely on feelings or appearances. Faith relies on God’s promise. “This is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us.” The cross of Christ reminds us how much God truly cares and gives us the assurance that he hears us. “He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?”
We may not understand our suffering yet, we can trust that nothing is hidden from God. He knows exactly how he will make it all work out for our good. “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.”
Scripture says, “Count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.” Our trials are for the strengthening of our faith. When God delays answering, we have his promise to cling to for comfort and strength. He wants us to trust in him and continue in prayer. “Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in My name, He will give it you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
None of us would ever turn our backs on our best friend, would we? In Mark 14:12-31, Peter and the disciples eat their last meal with Jesus as they celebrate the Passover together. At this time, Jesus predicts that Peter, and all the disciples, will turn away from Jesus when the going gets rough in a few hours. Yet, Jesus will continue to love them, and love us, as He foretells of the New Covenant which will happen through His death and shed blood to pay for our sins. We will remember this special meal and all Jesus has done for those who have trusted Him for their salvation through the celebration of the Lord’s Supper during our 10:15 a.m. worship service this Sunday.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent