Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ’s lowly kingdom
The way Jesus came riding into Jerusalem is the way he came into this world for us all: meek and lowly. Jesus is the King of all kings and lord of all lords. He has all power in heaven and on earth. Yet he came riding into the Holy City on a donkey. Only days later he was crucified between two criminals. Many were disappointed. Even his disciples were expecting Jesus to take power away from the Romans and give it back to Israel. Yet Jesus didn’t come to grant us our every social, political, and economic desire. Jesus came to suffer on the cross for sinners and to set us free from the power of sin, death, and the devil.
During his trials, Jesus often remained silent before Pilate, Herod, and the Sanhedrin when he could have rightly defended himself. He accepted our blame. “He was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth: He is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so He openeth not His mouth.” He wore a crown of thorns when he deserved to be honored above all kings. He submitted to Pilate and Herod’s authority, even though he was their Lord and creator. “He humbled Himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” He died that we might live.
Jesus still comes meek and lowly today, not in the way that we are always wanting, but in the way that we are always needing. In his lowly word and sacraments, he promises, “He that heareth My word, and believeth on Him that sent Me, hath everlasting life.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
A different kind of bloodline
Combining into one liturgy the “Hosanna!” of the triumphal palm procession and the “Crucify him!” of the passion drama — especially as filtered through Paul’s image of the “exalted” slave — invites a meditation on the mystery of Jesus’ sovereignty.
How can we Americans or Canadians grasp what it means to have or want a king when we reject the notion that bloodline conveys the right to rule? And yet, thanks to fairy tales, the Arthurian legends, and Shakespeare we have some inkling of the power, privilege, and even “divine rights” of royalty. We can use our imaginations to muster up a rousing “Ride on, King Jesus!” Then we can appreciate the incongruity: this king has to borrow a donkey, a room, and a tomb. Then, even more confounding, is that this king, “who, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God as something to be exploited” and even borrows our human likeness — including our death.
Judas and Pilate are symbols of all humanity — including the church, to its shame — in their desire for a grand royal gesture: start a revolution, call in your army, dazzle us with eloquent testimony. Jesus resists every such temptation and embraces the mortal human scale of his limited earthly reign.
Jesus prophesied that when he was lifted up all the world would be drawn to him; Philippians proclaims that “every knee should bend” and “every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” So, whose knee will bow at the name of Jesus? All those who, following Jesus and trusting the faithfulness of God, are drawn to attend fully to human life, need and mortality.
In monarchy, leaders lead by virtue of divine sanction of a particular bloodline. Our fond hope is that leadership is bestowed on the basis of merit, hard work, and authentic charisma. Our cynical fear is that it is bestowed on the basis of money, influence, and cronyism. The witness of Passion Sunday is that Jesus’ credential is innocent blood shed in obedience to God for the sake of the broken.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Real life
Every minister has a particular way of preaching. My wife says I tend to talk concepts and ideals, the doctrines of God; she is right. In an attempt to buck the trend, let’s look at a real-life event recorded in the Bible and see what we can learn from a person in need of help who is in the process of rejecting it. The man has a dreaded disease known as leprosy. Told that there is a cure in another country, he takes the journey; along with a treasure to pay for the cure. When He arrives and is told what to do to be healed, he flies into a rage and turns for home.
What could cause a person to reject help? What attitude, what expectations nearly thwarted this man from what he needed? “Now these things happened to them as an example, and they were written for our instruction, upon whom the ends of the ages have come.” 1 Corinthians 10:11. We would love to have you with us for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., and learn from someone else’s mistake.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Eye of the storm
As we all know, Nebraska can have some rough weather at times. We’ve had a lot of snow this winter, and some record cold. In the summer, we can have big thunderstorms and even tornadoes. But at least we are far enough from the coasts to not have to experience the full brunt of a hurricane.
This Sunday is Palm Sunday, the day the Church celebrates Jesus’ triumphal entrance into Jerusalem. Throughout Mark’s gospel up to this point, people have been asking questions about Jesus’ identity. Who is this who can heal the sick and control the wind and sea? But with Jesus’ coming to Jerusalem, there is controversy. Some people believe that he is the long-awaited descendent of David; i.e., the Messiah. But most of the people who believe this expect a military kind of Messiah. And then there are the temple leaders who find him a threat and want to get rid of him.
Hurricanes are the most powerful storms on earth; huge, with high winds and torrential rains. But if you are in the eye of the storm, there is very little wind and no rain. But the problem is, you can’t stay in the eye of the storm. Is Jesus in the eye of the storm?
We would love to have you join us at worship this Palm Sunday. Safety measures (e.g., use of masks) are followed.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson