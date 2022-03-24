Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus is the bread of life
No one has ever been able to duplicate Jesus’ miracle of the feeding of the 5,000. Such power belongs to God alone. Yet, Jesus did not perform the miracle so that no one would ever have to work again. He wants all to know that he is the Almighty Son of God. As true God, he has not only infinite power, but also endless grace. When he fed the multitude, did anyone go hungry? When he turned water into wine, did anyone thirst? When anyone asked for mercy, like the thief on the cross, did Jesus ever turn anyone away? He promises, “Him that cometh to Me, I will in no wise cast out.” “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Who else can promise such great things and follow through? Jesus is not just a great man, or a great teacher, he is the Almighty Son of God. With him, “nothing shall be impossible.” He holds the entire universe in his hands. He makes wars to cease and keeps our cities safe. He makes the sun to rise, the rain to fall, and the crops to grow. He also makes life interesting, fun, beautiful, and worth living. Nothing can be more important than putting our trust in him as our Savior, helper, and truest friend.
When Jesus fed the multitude, it was to draw us to the food that is for our eternal soul. He promises, “He that cometh to Me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on Me shall never thirst.” “I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live for ever.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
We all want our own kind of justice don’t we? If we’ve been wronged our first instinct is an “eye for an eye.” We want people to pay a personal price for their “sins.” Fortunately, God doesn’t treat us the same way.
This week the Gospel of Luke shares the story of the prodigal son. In this scripture we see God’s love and forgiveness from several different perspectives. First the prodigal son who goes off and spends all of his inheritance, then returns home hoping his father will be able to forgive him. We see the response of the older son as his father throws a big party because his prodigal son has returned. The older son feels slighted and is angry. He’s always been by his father’s side, and he wasn’t feeling appreciated.
Finally, there’s the father as he rejoices at his son’s return, he wants his eldest son to know why. “Then the father said to him, ‘Son, you are always with me, and all that is mine is yours. But we had to celebrate and rejoice, because this brother of yours was dead and has come to life; he was lost and has been found.’ ”
Our God loves us all and rejoices when we return home. God calls us to share His love with all those who feel unworthy of His love. To look past other peoples brokenness and see what God sees beloved children of God! May we all look through the lenses of God’s love and forgiveness.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Jesus as Lord
We tend to fear the unknown and we tend to be independent. Those two factors make it extremely difficult to respond to the gospel when we are told that we must confess Jesus as Lord in order to be saved, Romans 10:9-10.
I think of how difficult it must be to trust someone completely with your whole life when you’ve been disappointed, betrayed, let down, or abused in the past. God does not demand blind faith or unwarranted trust; Jesus shows us what kind of Lord He is.
Sunday we will look at some of the examples of Jesus in action to help us eagerly and completely put our lives in His hands. “In the morning, O Lord, You will hear my voice; in the morning I will offer up my prayer to You and eagerly watch.” Psalm 5:3.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Family matters
This Sunday, the fourth one in Lent, we deal with a parable of Jesus that is both beloved and challenging for us as Jesus’ followers. The passage is commonly known as The Prodigal (i.e., Wasteful) Son, but many folks today argue for a different title — The Lost Son.
Jesus offers up this parable as an answer to some religious folks who were grumbling about the company Jesus kept. As usual in the gospels, Jesus presents the material in such a way that the hearers have to stop and consider what he is saying and who we identify with in the story. Who am I in this story? Am I the forgiving father? Or perhaps I’m the “good” son, the one who stays at home and does what his father requires him to do. But surely I’m not the “bad” son, who runs away and squanders his inheritance, am I? Am I “lost” or “found?”
Come join us in worship as we contemplate what it means to be “found” by our Savior.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson