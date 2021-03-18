Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Continuing in the word of God
We are and remain God’s children by hearing his voice. Jesus says, “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.” So Jesus encourages us to continue in it, saying, “If ye continue in My word, then are ye My disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” We need the power of God’s word to resist the lies and temptations of the devil. That is how God supports and strengthens our faith in Christ. “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.” We become and remain true children of God through the hearing of his word. “He that is of God heareth God’s words.”
Unfortunately, when many say they are spiritual but not religious, they mean they do not attend church regularly. Yet, Jesus promises, “Where two or three are gathered together in My name, there am I in the midst of them.” Scripture says we should, “hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering...not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together.” What brings more joy to God’s heart than when we remain in his word with true repentance and faith? For “There is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.”
Jesus came as the sacrifice for the sins of the whole world. Through his word, he brings to us the knowledge of forgiveness and the promise of eternal life. Jesus said, “before Abraham was, I am.” He did not say “I was”, but rather, “I am.” As the only-begotten Son of God, Jesus has no beginning and no end. Who else can we turn to for the words of eternal life?
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Fifth Sunday in Lent
Two themes vie for attention in the readings: divine forgiveness (with attention paid to the human sinfulness that makes it necessary!) and the cross’s mysterious power.
Jeremiah prophesies of God’s desire and ability to wipe the slate clean and to come even closer than before, in the form of a “new covenant” with God’s people. But how is this possible? God and God’s people were already as close as husband and wife — one flesh! Even so, God promises to forgive the divorce and forge an even more profound unity and intimacy with God’s people.
In the gospel, Jesus plants the image of the (dead) seed coming to life and bearing fruit, as a metaphor for his own crucifixion and being “lifted up” on our behalf. The Greeks ask to see Jesus. We might paraphrase Jesus’ oblique response this way: “If you want to see me, first look down into the dirt; then look up to the cross.”
The connection point for the two themes is deep (even intimate) service to the other. Jeremiah tells us that God will come closer to us than a husband to a wife — directly into our hearts! Deep in this mystery we will be known — truly known even beyond our fear of being known — and forgiven and loved. Jesus then promises that through his life in us, we will be drawn into a similar emptying of selves as we enter richly into the lives of others so that they too will know the joy and relief of being known and loved. In this way, confession leads finally to mission.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
We are all on a journey, part II
Because we are on a journey, we need to realize that how we think, feel, and behave doesn’t have to be the way it always is; we can change. Where you are now in your life, doesn’t have to be where you always are. When we apply that truth to ourselves, it should give us hope and confidence. How does the fact that we are all on a journey affect us when we are thinking about others and the direction they are taking? “Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that’s lead to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life and there are few that find it.” Matthew 7:13-14.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The leader we need
From ancient times up until the present day, we human beings have had the need for leadership. The Bible makes it clear that even a bad leader is preferable to the chaos that results from no leadership. But what kind of leadership is needed? Even Israel’s version of that changed throughout the years. With them, there was an intertwining of government and religion, what we today call a theocracy.
By the time of Jesus, the Romans forced their government upon all their subjects, including the Jews. However, the Jews were still able to practice their religion, which was centered around animal sacrifice at the Jerusalem Temple and was overseen by the High Priest.
Our passage this Sunday deals with the figure of this High Priest. He was the one who ultimately offered atonement for the people through animal sacrifice, and thus acted as an intercessor.
However, with Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross, there is no longer the need for an imperfect human leader to offer animal sacrifices to atone for the peoples’ sins. Jesus is our High Priest and the only leader we need.
Our worship service this Sunday is open to all; safety measures will be practiced. Recorded worship will be available on Facebook. Come and worship our Lord Jesus, our leader.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson