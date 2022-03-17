Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Victory through Christ and His Word
We cannot overcome the devil and his temptations by our own power. Scripture says, “let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.” In order to overcome the devil, we needed Jesus to fight for us. He faced the devil’s lies in the wilderness. He overcame his weapons of sin and death on the cross. The devil thought he owned the grave, but Jesus entered into it and rose from it to strip him of his power. “Thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Christ invaded the devil’s kingdom. He took upon himself all the sin and guilt that the devil wishes to use against us. Jesus endured the penalty that our sins deserved. Christ was born without sin, yet, “He was numbered with the transgressors; and He bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.” The devil’s accusations toward us lose their power through faith in Christ. Jesus has already accepted the blame for us, died, and risen again. Those who put their trust in him will not be condemned. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”
With God’s Word in our hearts the devil’s lies are silenced, his power is overcome, and we are free to serve God and one another. “The Gospel of Christ ... is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This week as we make our way through the third week of Lent, the Gospel of Luke finds Jesus sharing his perspective about the horror of Pilate’s actions at the tower of Siloam. Jesus counters this with the parable of the fig tree. Here we find God’s grace as Jesus explains that whether a person dies in a tragic accident or miraculously survives is not a measure of their righteousness. We all have to die, that’s part of being human. But we don’t need to stay dead! Jesus promises that those who believe in him will not perish but have eternal life! From this gift that Jesus gives us freely we are called to respond by bearing the fruit that God has created us to produce!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
An abundant life
How much would you pay a life coach or a motivational speaker to tell you how to live a full life? What do you think of when you hear the idea of an abundant life?
Some may think of adventure and excitement, events and experiences; others may think of a life of purpose and meaning; still others think of relationships as the means to fulfillment. We tend to think of what needs to be added to our life to make it full.
But do we realize there are things that also need to be remove from our lives in order to live completely like: sin, doubt, fear, and anxiety? Jesus says “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Sunday we will talk about the promise that Jesus makes and keeps; and more of its details, and it is all free.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
What’s for supper?
In ancient times and modern, people have always been asking, “What’s for supper?” Of course for us today, answering such a question is usually only a matter of expressing what we want from a considerable list of choices. But in the old days, the question for many folks would have been finding anything at all to eat.
In this week’s scripture from Isaiah, the prophet is eager to tell the people some great news — they were going home to Israel after spending 70 years in captivity to the Babylonians.
As great as that sounds, some folks resisted the prophet’s words. On one side were the people who were thinking it was too good to be true; on the other were folks who had managed to settle down and build a decent life in Babylon.
But Isaiah tells the people his vision of what the Kingdom of God will look like. It will be like a banquet table, full of delicious food. And the cost? Nothing — it is provided by a loving and forgiving God.
Please know that you are always welcome to come join us in worship, including this week when we consider “what’s for supper.”
— The Rev. Brian Johnson