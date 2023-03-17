Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The true bread of life
It’s easy to see what a great miracle it is when Jesus feeds thousands out of very little. But what about God feeding billions of people daily? The sun also rises and sets daily. How many thank God for it? He makes it rain and causes the earth to produce trillions of pounds of food every harvest. “The LORD is good to all: and His tender mercies are over all His works.”
We never have to worry about the earth failing to produce. God will continue providing faithfully and generously because he wants to bless us with earthly bread. More importantly, he wants to bless us with spiritual bread. As much as we depend on earthly bread, it cannot extend our life beyond the grave. Therefore, God provides a much different kind of bread. Jesus promises, “He that cometh to Me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on Me shall never thirst.” “The bread that I will give is My flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.”
Jesus gave his life on the cross for us all. Christ is the true bread of life because he accomplished everything needful for us to be saved, “that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” That is real bread, “that a man may eat thereof, and not die.” By his grace, he continues to gather his believers around his word, that we may feed on this spiritual bread, and be assured of forgiveness and eternal life in him. Since he gave his life for us on the cross, we can take all our concerns to him in prayer, trusting that he will always provide.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend marks the fourth Sunday of Lent. The Gospel of John this week shares the story of the man born blind. This scripture is steeped in examples of the brokenness of our world then and now. Jesus heals the man, which sets off numerous conversations/accusations about how this blind man regains his vision. The Pharisees had many questions and they didn’t like the answers they were getting. In the end, this life changing gift that this man received from Jesus turned into reactions of their own bias.
“Never since the world began has it been heard that anyone opened the eyes of a person born blind. If this man were not from God, he could do nothing. They answered him, “You were born entirely in sins, and are you trying to teach us?” And they drove him out. Jesus heard that they had driven him out, and when he found him, he said, “Do you believe in the Son of Man?” He answered, “And who is he, sir? Tell me, so that I may believe in him.” Jesus said to him, “You have seen him, and the one speaking with you is he.” He said, “Lord, I believe.” And he worshiped him. Jesus said, “I came into this world for judgment so that those who do not see may see, and those who do see may become blind.” Some of the Pharisees near him heard this and said to him, “Surely we are not blind, are we?” Jesus said to them, “If you were blind, you would not have sin. But now that you say, ‘We see,’ your sin remains.” John 9:32-41.
This week’s scripture begs the question, what preconceived notions or beliefs in God keeps us from a relationship with him?
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The sense of sight is truly one of our bodies’ great miracles. And as scientists have discovered more and more as they have done research on eyesight, being able to see is not involved only with the physical part of the eye but also the brain. Almost one third of the neurons in our brains are dedicated to our sense of sight.
Seeing is such an important part of who we are that seeing is a metaphor for understanding, as in “Do you see what I mean?” And to see can also figuratively mean to be convinced, as in “seeing is believing.”
In this week’s scripture from John’s gospel, Jesus heals a blind man, giving sight to a man who was born blind. Of course, that act is noteworthy on its own merits to be considered a great miracle. But it turns out that there is even deeper meaning in giving this man his sight.
Jesus’ act of mercy ends up causing great consternation to some of the temple leadership. Jesus performs the healing on the Sabbath for one thing, plus he offends some of the leaders’ ideas about who is sinful. The leaders want to portray Jesus as a sinner, but the (formerly) blind man knows that “seeing is believing.”
Please know that you are very welcome to join us in worship this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I officially retired Aug. 28, 2022. However, I am my own interim minister until such time as a new preacher can be found. We have had many good men try out. They all have had different deliveries, different personalities, different strengths and weaknesses; but they have had two things in common: They love the Lord and they preached the word of God. Our sermon Sunday will be a reminder and an encouragement for us to be like the church in Thessalonica for whomever is chosen as our new minister: “For this reason we also constantly thank God that when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but for what it really is, the word of God, which also performs its work in you who believe.” 1 Thessalonians 2:13.
Getting a new minister will be a good test to see if we care more about following a man or the word of God. Hearing the truth for the first time is a good test to see if you treat it as the word of a mere man or the word of God. “But speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ.” Ephesians 4:15.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Rejecting Jesus
The pressures of the world can encourage us to jettison our faith and turn away from God. We see in Mark 14:43 - 72 that both Judas and Peter turn away from Jesus as the pressures of the world come against them. Judas betrays Jesus and leads others to His arrest. Peter denies he even knows the One whom he loved. But Jesus stands strong against the schemes of the devil and the world, as the great I AM, who not only fulfills the Old Testament prophecies, but brings salvation through His humiliation and torture on the cross to pay for our sins. Will we stand with Jesus, or will we give in to the pressures of the world?
— The Rev. Mike Vincent