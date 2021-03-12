Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Our great provider in Christ
As true God, Jesus was able to divide a few loaves of bread and two small fish so that thousands of people had enough to eat. No one went away hungry. God shows us the same generosity every day as he causes the earth to produce in great abundance. He not only feeds billions but he also provides for our clothing and shelter, and gives us caring family and friends. He provides all sorts of things to make life interesting and fun. Jesus is truly compassionate and generous toward us. Martin Luther said God provides for us, “purely out of fatherly, divine goodness and mercy, without any merit or worthiness in me, for all which it is my duty to thank and praise, to serve and obey Him.” He keeps on giving unconditionally because he is our Heavenly Father, who sent his only-begotten Son to be our Savior.
Jesus provides for both our body and soul. He gave himself on the cross as the sacrifice for all sins. He was not just a man from Nazareth, but the true God from heaven. As true God, he was able to be the substitute for all sinners and to make satisfaction for all our sins. He lived the perfect life for us all. He shed his blood on the cross for us and rose again promising eternal life to all who would receive him. He overcame all sin, death, and the devil, and freely gives us his victory through faith in him. All our needs are fulfilled in Christ. “I am the bread of life: he that cometh to Me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on Me shall never thirst.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The cosmic love of God
The beginning of John’s gospel tells the story of creation, connecting the Word that became flesh in Jesus with the bringing forth of life and all things. Then, as the gospel continues, the testimony of John the Baptist is shared, which continues to point the reader to Jesus’ significance for the whole world, not only one group or people. John, upon seeing Jesus approach him in the wilderness, declares “Here is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” The Gospel of John highlights the cosmic reach of Jesus and the purpose for which Jesus was sent. God loves the whole world, not just part of it. And God loves us, all of us. God’s purpose in sending Jesus is “that the world might be saved through him.”
Our world and our lives include darkness and sin, evil and brokenness. But God’s love for us and for the world is complete, passionate, and sacrificial. God is not willing to settle for part of the world, or for some of us. Instead of condemning all that is not pleasing, God gave God’s own son, lifted up on the cross, so that all might have the possibility of eternal life. The light of God’s love shining down from the cross demonstrates the totality of God’s love and proclaims God’s desire to transform the dark places in this world into places of light, healing and salvation.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Where are you headed?
We may not all realize it, but we are all on a journey and that should be good news. How we think, how we feel, what we are experiencing now, doesn’t have to be the way it will always be. In Christ, things can change and we can move forward. It’s not when and where you start that matters, but that you are walking that path with Jesus.
It’s not where you are that matters so much as where you are headed that counts. Yes, we are all on a journey and Jesus says this about it’s import and impact, “Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it.” Matthew 7:13-14.
This Sunday we will talk about how that journey starts with Jesus, and what it means to have the Lord with us on that trek. We would love to have you with us in our live worship or on Facebook at 10 a.m.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Look alive
There is a story told about Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States. He had decided to go to church one Sunday while his wife, Grace, fixed the Sunday dinner. When he came back home after the service, Grace asked him what the pastor preached about. He said, in his famously taciturn way, “Sin.” Grace, who knew her husband so well, asked him more specifically, “And what did the pastor have to say about sin?” Calvin said, “He was against it.”
Sometimes we may feel the same way about sin. We hear a lot about sin but we don’t always know what to do about it. Avoid it, sure. Seek forgiveness for our acts of sin, yes of course. But what is the key thing behind it all?
Our scripture from Ephesians hits upon the weighty topics of sin, grace, works and forgiveness. The connections between grace and works can be tricky at times, but there is also a simple truth — as Christians we were once dead in our sins but through Jesus, we have been made alive. Thus, as Christians, we should look alive to the world.
Our worship service this Sunday is open to all; safety measures will be practiced. Recorded worship will be available on Facebook. Come and worship our Lord Jesus, and look alive.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson