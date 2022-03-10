St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“At that very hour some Pharisees came and said to [Jesus,] “Get away from here, for Herod wants to kill you.” He said to them, “Go and tell that fox for me, ‘Listen, I am casting out demons and performing cures today and tomorrow, and on the third day I finish my work.’” Luke 13: 31, 32
This week, the Gospel of Luke lifts up those with “ulterior motives” concerning Jesus’ ministry. The Pharisees faint concern about Jesus safety. They warn Jesus that Herod is intent on having him killed. The Pharisees concern seems insincere when you consider that they would like to have him stopped as well. Jesus doesn’t take the bait. He lets Herod and the Pharisees know that nothing will stop His ministry. His ministry of sharing the Good News, healing and casting out demons. He knows that he must continue to Jerusalem where he will be crucified and on the third day rise again!
This second week of Lent reminds us to keep our eyes on the cross. To avoid worrying about what others may say or think. Jesus calls us all to step out of our “safety zone” and be God’s Hands and Feet. Unfortunately, there are many “foxes” that will attempt to distract us from the work that is ahead of us. Jesus wants you to know that you are not alone as He walks with you and within you.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Public vs private
We all have a public persona — there is a way we like to be perceived by others. Jesus warns about practicing righteousness, or praying, or giving only in such a way as to gain the approval of others. A good test of who we are is wrapped up in the question “What do you do when you are all alone, how do you behave when you think no one is watching?”
Of course, the ideal is to behave in private as we know how we should behave in public. If we are honest with ourselves, it’s a good test for self-examine. But I started thinking it would be a good question to ask ourselves about God, a good way to learn about the character of God: “How does He behave when no one is watching?” There are some surprising ways we can go about answering that question.
We would love to have you with us this Sunday to worship the Lord and Savior, and to learn about the wonderful character of God.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
City of the prophets
One of the hallmarks of civilization is the city. People first started living in cities for protection from bandits and thieves, for a convenient place to conduct business, and for easy access to worship, among other things.
In ancient times as well as today, many of the great cities of the world developed an image or a reputation. Today, for example, in the U.S. we have on one coast Los Angeles, where everyone has a car and the freeways are clogged with them, while on the other coast, many people use the subway and taxi cabs and don’t even know how to drive.
But in the Holy Land of Jesus’ time, Jerusalem was “the big city.” It was a governmental center, a place of business, and the home of the Temple, the holiest place for Jews.
Now in this week’s scripture, we have Jesus continuing his journey to the “big city” of Jerusalem. In the account from Luke’s gospel, he has already “resolutely” turned his face towards Jerusalem. But the city of prophets, the city with peace in its name, is not living up to what it should be. And Jesus laments that fact.
We warmly welcome you to come join us in worship as we consider the City of Prophets. this Sunday as we talk about going to the mountain-top and coming back down.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The prayer of faith
Our suffering may feel like punishment from God, yet he already sent his only-begotten Son to the cross where he suffered for our sins. “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.” On the cross, Jesus made perfect peace between God and man. Through his word and spirit, he brings us spiritual peace that helps us endure our trials. Through faith, he assures us our sins are forgiven because of his cross. That makes our burdens lighter and gives us hope for the future knowing God will never leave nor forsake us.
This was the faith of the woman of Canaan. She had every reason to complain and give up on God. He didn’t even seem to be listening to her. Yet, she trusted in God’s mercy. She refused to give up on his promise to provide. She prayed: “Lord have mercy on me.” She wasn’t demanding anything from God. She knew she was a sinner. Yet, she also knew Christ came to be our substitute, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.
God hears and answers our prayers in Christ’s name. “He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” He never promised we wouldn’t face suffering, yet, because of Christ’s sacrifice for us on the cross, God is always for us and never against us. “Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in My name, He will give it you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock