Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Victory through Christ and His word
God is not powerless against Satan. The salvation he earned for us on the cross and his resurrection from the dead shows Jesus has power over the devil. Yet we have access to his victory in his word. Jesus placed his power in his word. God says his word will not return unto him void. Paul says the Gospel “is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.” The issue is not that God is powerless against the devil. But we pray that God’s powerful word would continue to influence our lives through repentance and faith. We pray that we would not be influenced by the lies of the devil. His goal is always to pry us away from our Savior and his word. He wants us to be so concerned about earthly things that we forget about faithfulness to God.
Martin Luther said God’s Kingdom comes to us, “When our heavenly Father gives us His Holy Spirit, so that by His grace we believe His holy word and lead a godly life, here in time and hereafter in eternity.” Jesus also said, “Blessed are they that hear the word of God and keep it.” More than anything else in this world, we need to hear the voice of God. Jesus says, “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me: And I give unto them eternal life.” “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” How can the devil be cast out, his lies be silenced, and his influence broken? Jesus says, “If ye continue in My word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend marks the third Sunday of Lent. In the Gospel of John, we find the story of “The Woman at the Well.” Jesus asks the Samaritan woman for a drink of water from the well. What ensues is a conversation that changes the life of this woman forever. She has found the Messiah, and she quickly goes out to share her story.
The scripture not only calls us to share the gospel, but to share God’s love with everyone, not just those who look like us and act like us. As we make our way through this Lenten season and into Easter, take time to reflect on our journey to the cross. God’s blessings on your journey.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Living water
We are already coming to the third Sunday in Lent. This holy season is often portrayed as a journey, and appropriately this week’s scripture actually does start out with a journey. Jesus and his disciples are coming back home to Galilee for a while, having stirred things up things in Judea as Jesus started his ministry. But the best route for the trip back home takes him through some challenging territory — Samaria.
The Jews and the Samaritans were longtime enemies. Despite having a common origin and similar scriptures, they refused to interact with each other. Jesus, we might think, was putting himself into the path of danger by going to their land.
After a long, tiring walk, Jesus and his disciples arrive at the town of Sychar. The disciples go into the town to buy food, while Jesus goes to the well, where he meets up with a local woman and starts talking to her.
The woman is both taken aback and fascinated. A Jewish man and a Samaritan woman speaking to each other? Right in the middle of the day, where everyone could see them? And the more they talk, the more the woman is amazed by Jesus. He tells her many things about her life that no stranger could have known. Could this be the One who was prophesied to come?
Please join us this Sunday as we learn about living water.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Wrestling with our humanity
Have you ever fallen asleep when you were trying to pray? I have! We all wrestle with our human nature in one way or another. In Mark 14:32=42, we see Jesus and the disciples wrestling with their humanity in the Garden of Gethsemane. Peter, James and John lose the battle, as they give into sleep when Jesus asked them to pray. Jesus cries out to the heavenly Father to keep the cup of his wrath from him.
Knowing the suffering and loneliness he will experience, Jesus asks the Father three times to remove this cup. But in the end, our Savior walks in the way of humble obedience and submits to the will of God. He is now all the more determined to follow the path of suffering, which will lead to salvation for all who will believe in him. We, too, must wrestle with our flesh and seek to submit to the will of God. The first step in that journey is giving our lives to the Savior, Jesus Christ.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent