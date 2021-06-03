Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Real and lasting treasure in Christ
We may not have a lot of money, yet God says we are rich. We may not always feel that way, but Scripture says, “For your sakes Christ became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.” Jesus became poor by suffering, and by being forsaken of his Father on the cross, for our sins. “The LORD hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” Through faith in Christ, we become eternally rich in the forgiveness of our sins and in the hope of everlasting life. To have this peace of God in our heart, and to be ready for eternal life in Christ, is more valuable than all the treasure in this world combined. “We have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”
Earthly wealth may bring temporary happiness, but how can it give us any assurance about what will happen to us after this life is over? In the Gospel and Sacraments, we have the promise of our Heavenly Father who, “Sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved.” He gives us the assurance that there is, “Now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” He values your soul above all the money and earthly success in this world. Even if you were the only person in the world, God still would have sent his only-begotten Son to die and rise again for you. “Ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, but with the precious blood of Christ.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Baptismal water Is thicker than blood
Many, perhaps most, subcultures in North America affirm the belief that “blood is thicker than water.” Even when our commitment to family is too often served through hand-wringing sentiment over the so-called decline of the family or pandered to by politicians seeking to prove their “family values” credentials, we like to think of ourselves as loyal to our own kin. Family comes first! In the gospel, Jesus sharply, alarmingly, contradicts the norm; he snubs his nuclear family, his blood.
We discover that Jesus’ family is not defined by objective or biological categories — DNA tests, adoption records, or custody papers—but rather by function: Jesus’ family consists of those whom God has called into mission and are engaged in that mission.
Bringing a child of God from birth to maturity of faith requires many things, among them food, shelter, new birth, story, discipline, catechism, and an enduring hope in the one who raised Jesus from the dead. It is a joy to be celebrated when these gifts are provided by those who live in one’s own household—parents, grandparents, extended families. But Jesus reminds us (with an echo from Paul) that even when those nearest to us thwart God’s purposes, we “do not lose heart” but trust that God will call and create a household “not made with hands,” where God’s purposes for us will be nurtured and we will become like the one who “does the will of God.”
There is a strong challenge here to Christian communities to keep their focus on the mission of God and not be tempted to confuse God’s mission with what’s “best” for nations or communities or (even) nuclear families.
(Excerpt from SundaysandSeasons.com.)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Pure religion
The Book of James has a warning and an exhortation about religion that goes like this: “If anyone thinks himself to be religious, and yet does not bridle his tongue but deceives his own heart, this man’s religion is worthless.” There is worthless and valuable religion, religion that is dead or alive, pure or corrupt. What do you do if you have had a harmful experience because of a counterfeit church? Don’t give up. If you received a counterfeit $100.00 bill, would you stop accepting money? Probably not. But you would become wiser and train yourself to identify the fake bills; the same goes for churches. James 1:26-27 educates us, in part, in what to look for: “Pure and undefiled religion in the sight of our God and Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.” It is trendy to say “I am spiritual, not religious” and/or “I don’t need church, I have Jesus”. But that is not what God describes in the scriptures. Be with us Sunday as we talk about the church and the religion that the Lord has in mind.
Sunday night at 6, we will have an encore presentation of episode 7 of “The Chosen.” Many of us were missing due to Memorial Day weekend and we don’t want people to miss that great conversation between Jesus and Nicodemus about being born again.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Jesus’ family
As we are now starting the summer holiday season, we will be having the opportunity to engage in family activities together. After last year’s shut down due to the pandemic, we haven’t been as free to do as many things outside of the house as we are used to, so we will look forward to this season as a chance to, among other things, reconnect with family.
However, we know that family gatherings, though a source of treasured memories, are not always perfect. From the cries of “Are we there yet?”, the kids fighting, and Mom and Dad having disagreements, the drive alone can be, shall we say, challenging. Then there are the logistics of visiting everyone you want to see, getting a bed for everyone, arranging side trips, etc. We love our families, but they can challenge us.
In this week’s scripture, we have some rather surprising details about Jesus’s family. First of all, he had a family (which we tend to skip over sometimes); second, his relationships with other family members were not always perfect. Maybe that shouldn’t surprise us — though Jesus is perfect, everyone else (including his human family) is not.
We cordially invite you to join us for worship with communion this Sunday. Masks are optional for all who are fully vaccinated. May we all be part of Jesus’ family as we worship him together.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson