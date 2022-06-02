Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The peace of God’s word and spirit
When Jesus ascended into heaven, he left us his peace. “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you.” Through faith, Jesus gives us the peace of God’s forgiveness and the promise of eternal life. Earthly peace is here today and gone tomorrow. Yet, Jesus made eternal peace between God and man by taking our sins away. He left that peace for us in his word. It is the work of his Holy Spirit to bring that peace into our heart, through his word.
Many wonder why there is such a lack of peace on earth. It can seem so far away and beyond our reach. The root of the problem is a lack of true love and peace in man’s heart. Born in sin, born enemies of God, Scripture says, “The carnal mind is enmity against God.” Man’s heart lacks the peace of God. Therefore, Jesus says, “Ye must be born again.”
That’s why Pentecost is so important, which focuses on the sending of God’s Holy Spirit, who changes our hearts. He brings to us the peace of Jesus’ cross and resurrection. The world only thinks about peace in terms of stopping external conflict. Yet, nothing can change on the outside if we aren’t first changed on the inside. Jesus said, “My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.” He did not say, “I'll give you world peace and take away everything that might bother you in this world.” He doesn’t want our hearts dependent on temporary, earthly peace. He wants our hearts filled with the eternal peace of Christ offering up his life to God for us on the cross, rising again, and promising that we too will rise.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend the church celebrates the Pentecost, the coming of the Holy Spirit. In the Gospel Jesus explains to Philip that although He will be ascending to the Father, God will send another advocate.
“Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me; but if you do not, then believe me because of the works themselves. Very truly, I tell you, the one who believes in me will also do the works that I do and, in fact, will do greater works than these, because I am going to the Father. I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If in my name you ask me for anything, I will do it. If you love me, you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, to be with you forever.” John 14:11-15
The Holy Spirit resides in each of us, so we all can do amazing things through Christ. That voice in our hearts that calls us to be God’s hands and feet. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or praying for someone we have yet to meet. It’s our call to listen to the Holy Spirit, while we are on our Christian journey!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
People who need people
One of the things I thank God for a lot is the people He brings into my life. The Lord does an excellent job of bringing people into our lives that we need. By doing that, God reminds us that we are not alone in this world; there are people who love us, people who support and encourage us.
God places people in our lives to direct us, and even give us the discipline that we need. I have fun thinking about friends I have had for a long time; they seem like they have always been part of my life. But I stop and think about the first time that we met, how did we become friends? Usually, it seems like some chance encounter; but now they hold a critical part in my life.
I look back and see God working and thank Him for it. Because of that realization, we need to be more purposeful in who God brings into our lives and how we should interact. Sunday we will look at some examples of how God uses people to bring us what we need and how we can help others on their journey. We’ll look at Hannah, Samuel, and Eli in 1 Samuel 1-3 to learn how to be a blessing to one another. We would love to have you worship God with us this Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Our heavenly helper
This Sunday is the Day of Pentecost. In the second chapter of the book of Acts, we get an account of that day when the Holy Spirit, looking like tongues of fire, came to rest on the worshippers. The people start speaking and hearing the message of Jesus and 3,000 people become members of the Church that day. Many people think that the Holy Spirit only first came on Pentecost. Actually, the Holy Spirit has been present from the very beginning, being present at creation (Gen. 1:2) and at events throughout the Old Testament as well as the New.
Our passage starts out with doubt. The disciple Philip asks to be shown the Father when Jesus is sitting right beside him. Jesus tells him that if they have seen him, they have seen the Father.
Jesus also offers a source of hope by prophesying the coming of the Holy Spirit as an Advocate and Helper. In the light of Jesus’ coming to Earth, the Holy Spirit is promised to be ever present, and to be the driving force of the Church. The Holy Spirit is also identified as the “Spirit of Truth,”, who calls us into right relationship with God the Father and God the Son (Jesus).
We invite you with open arms to join us this Sunday for worship, including Holy Communion (open table).
— The Rev. Brian Johnson