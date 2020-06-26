Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The priceless value of every soul
Jesus speaks to the value of each and every one of us when he says, “I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” The world may judge someone as being beyond hope or redemption, saying, “Why would he be worth the trouble of saving anyway? Look how horrible he’s been.” Yet, Christ says there is joy in God’s heart when any sinner repents, regardless of the court of public opinion.
Jesus wishes to impress upon us the priceless value God has placed upon every soul. No one has deserved heaven because of our many sins against God, and we are truly lost without him. Yet, that has nothing to do with the value God has placed upon every one of us. He gave the priceless gift of his only-begotten Son into the suffering and death of the cross for us all. That means we are all priceless to him.
Jesus speaks of a shepherd who loses one sheep out of 100. At first, it may seem like a small percentage lost. But, the search doesn’t end, until all that is lost, becomes found. In God’s eyes, we are that one lost sheep, for which the shepherd puts everything on the line to find us. He doesn’t see us as one among many. He doesn’t see us as a percentage. He regards every one of us worth the life of his only-begotten Son. Therefore, there is joy in the presence of God over just “one sinner that repenteth.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The welcome of baptism is for all God’s children. This baptismal gift sets us free from the power of sin and death. In today’s gospel, Christ promises that the disciple who gives a cup of cold water to the little ones serves Christ himself. From worship we are sent on our baptismal mission to serve the little ones of this world and to be a sign of God’s merciful welcome.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Life with God
It seems this world is falling apart, uncertainty abounds. Between pandemics, rioting, hatred, personal sin, and the loss of reason, there seems to be no hope. In the midst of what the world has to offer there is the Lord. “I have set the Lord continually before me; because He is at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 16:8. It is possible to live with hope, security, and joy despite what the world has to offer.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The power of forgiveness
Our topic this week is a familiar one — we are talking about forgiveness. We speak about it every week in the Lord’s Prayer, so you’d think that we would have it figured out by now. However, forgiveness is also one of the most difficult things that Jesus commands us to do.
There are two parts to forgiveness — being forgiven and extending that forgiveness to someone else. Some folks may advocate for one to be the cause of the other, but it can start with either one. The point is that the two parts of forgiveness are bound together.
We could approach the subject of forgiveness in a number of ways, as much has been written on the subject. But this week’s scripture focusses on the joy of being forgiven. We are all invited to partake of a healing forgiveness — the kind experienced by the woman in this scripture. To access it, we need merely to accept our status as sinners and ask God through Jesus Christ to reconcile us.
We could approach the subject of forgiveness in a number of ways, as much has been written on the subject. But this week's scripture focusses on the joy of being forgiven. We are all invited to partake of a healing forgiveness — the kind experienced by the woman in this scripture. To access it, we need merely to accept our status as sinners and ask God through Jesus Christ to reconcile us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson