Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus seeks, saves the lost
In his parable, Jesus talks about a shepherd looking for his lost sheep, and about a woman looking for her lost coin. Neither one is able to rest until all that is lost becomes found. The shepherd puts everything on the line to find one sheep out of a hundred. The woman turns her whole house upside down to find one coin out of ten. Jesus is talking about himself looking for lost sinners. It would be unthinkable for God to leave even one behind. In fact, all of heaven rejoices when just one is found. “I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.”
God doesn’t see us as a small fraction or a small percentage of the whole. Each and every one of us was worth the sending of his only-begotten Son. And since he gave the priceless gift of his Son into the suffering and death of the cross for us, what does that make us worth to him? Scripture says we were redeemed, “with the precious blood of Christ, as of a Lamb without blemish and without spot.”
Those whom the scribes and Pharisees considered worthless, Jesus deems priceless. This includes even the greatest of sinners. He shed his blood and died for them too. “I will both search My sheep, and seek them out. I will seek that which was lost.” He pursues them with the same dedication that would not allow him to come down from the cross. It is his greatest joy to see even one sinner repent, “who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This week the Gospel of Matthew has Jesus sharing what can be considered the harsh truths of being a disciple of Christ!
“So have no fear of them; for nothing is covered up that will not be uncovered, and nothing secret that will not become known. What I say to you in the dark, tell in the light; and what you hear whispered, proclaim from the housetops. Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell. Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. And even the hairs of your head are all counted. So do not be afraid; you are of more value than many sparrows. “Everyone therefore who acknowledges me before others, I also will acknowledge before my Father in heaven; but whoever denies me before others, I also will deny before my Father in heaven. “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and one’s foes will be members of one’s own household. Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me; and whoever does not take up the cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Those who find their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will find it.” Matthew 10:26-39.
Clearly, Jesus is not promising us an “easy path” as we share the love of God as his disciples. Jesus calls us to die to our old selves and share his light and love with a world that so desperately needs to receive it!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I love it when science catches up with scripture. In 1950, a psychologist named Erik Erikson developed one of the most popular and still influential theories of human development. He postulated that there are eight stages of development that we must go through.
Each stage has a conflict that must be mastered. If we fail, it will hamper future development. Approximately 3,000 years ago, the inspired writer of Ecclesiastes said this: “There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven: a time to give birth and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to uproot what is planted.
A time to kill and a time to heal; a time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn a time to laugh.” We need to identify the season we are in and accomplish the appropriate tasks contained therein.
I recently talked with a person, that Erikson would identify as in the last stage of human development, 65 to death. Erikson stated this staged is marked by the conflict of Integrity vs. Despair: a fancy way of saying you reflect back on your life.
This person made a statement that led to a question that was actually an accusation: “If everything happens for a reason, what is the reason for this?” By “this” she meant her situation, which was being bedridden and seemingly dying alone. It is an important question worthy of understanding.
As Christians we dedicate a lot of time focused on living the Christian live and what happens after, but not too much time on that last stage of life: our impending death. Sunday, we will examine what God has intended for us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister