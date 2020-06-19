Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ wants us to know there is room for us at his table no matter what our past has been. There is room for us in his Kingdom. He confirms it with an oath, saying, “If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
There was room in his Kingdom for the thief on the cross. There was room for Paul who persecuted the church, and for Peter, who denied knowing Christ. All their sins were forgiven. There was room for them, and there is room for us too, yet, not because we have deserved it, but because Christ went to the cross to take away our sins. So he says, “I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” “Come; for all things are now ready.”
We need Christ. We need his promises. We need to know he made perfect peace between God and man. We need his perfect life to be saved, and to be counted worthy to enter heaven. We need forgiveness for our many sins. We need deliverance from death. We need Christ who rose from the grave. We need his supper. And as we hunger for it, God is not stingy with what we need. He forgives not only some, but all our sins, and says, “Come unto Me, all ye that labor, and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
God does not promise that the path of the disciple will be easy. Jeremiah feels the pain of rejection from those who do not want to hear what he has to say. Jesus declares that his words may bring stark division. Even so, we need not be afraid for Dos accounts for each hair on our heads. Though we may experience reject ion, frustration, division, and death. God’s grace and love make us a new creation each day. Marked with the cross and filled with holy food, we are sent from worship to witness to Christ in the world.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I love hearing the testimonies people give of what the Lord has done in their lives. First, it gives us proof of what God can really do: Lives turned around, impossible problems solved. Second, testimonies give us hope; if the Lord can get them through their mess, surely, the Lord can rescue me.
I remember a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast many years ago where a man gave his testimony. He was a self-reliant man, a Marine, I think. He told of fighting in Vietnam and having his legs blown off; all the while being in a fox hole pinned down by enemy fire. He turned to the Lord and survived against incredible odds.
My testimony is nothing like that. The enemy I faced was feeble compared to his story, except it was the thing that ruined my life. It was loneliness. Whatever it is you are facing that controls your life, know that there is a solution. Part of Romans 4:17 says this about God that we need to know, He “gives life to the dead and calls into being that which does not exist.”
We would love for you to be with us this Sunday to worship and learn more about the Lord.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Pioneer of faith
With Flag Day just passed and Independence Day not far ahead, we have an opportunity to think about our country and how we got to where we are. There are many factors that have led to the success of our nation, but there is one that I want to single out — having a frontier. Yes, having a frontier, a “wild place” next door, has shaped the attitudes of our nation.
With a frontier, though, one has a problem. We need someone to guide us through the wilderness — a pioneer.
Stories of the American West are all about pioneers — starting with the Native Americans, then Lewis and Clark, the homesteaders and many others. They went first so that others could follow.
Today, we still find that there are tough times — our own personal wildernesses. But we also know that we can be led to the promised land by our pioneer in faith, Jesus Christ.
We will have live worship this Sunday, with safety precautions in place. We will also continue the recorded version of this sermon on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com).
— The Rev. Brian Johnson