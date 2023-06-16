We are invited
Christ wants us to know there is room for us at his table no matter what our past has been. There is room for us in his Kingdom. He confirms it with an oath, saying, “If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
There was room in his Kingdom for the thief on the cross. There was room for Paul who persecuted the church, and for Peter, who denied knowing Christ. All their sins were forgiven. There was room for them, and there is room for us too, yet, not because we have deserved it, but because Christ went to the cross to take away our sins. So he says, “I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” “Come; for all things are now ready.”
We need Christ. We need his promises. We need to know he made perfect peace between God and man. We need his perfect life to be saved, and to be counted worthy to enter heaven. We need forgiveness for our many sins. We need deliverance from death. We need Christ who rose from the grave. We need his supper. And as we hunger for it, God is not stingy with what we need. He forgives not only some, but all our sins, and says, “Come unto Me, all ye that labor, and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore ask the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.”
In the Gospel of Matthew this week Jesus is giving instructions to his disciples on how they are to carry on his ministry. He calls all of us to share his word of hope and love to the world that so desperately needs to hear it. There is so much of God’s work to do. Being our Saviors hands and feet is not an easy task. But the rewards we experience will be as life changing for us today as it was when Jesus first uttered those words.
May we all feel God’s call to be His hands and feet!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
“God’s Promises
In this Sunday’s scripture, we are concerned with our ancient forebears of faith: Abraham and Sarah. Their story is our story, an accounting of their struggles and triumphs as they try to be faithful to God.
Prior to our passage, God has asked them to give up their familiar and comfortable way of life and move to a place called Canaan. Without questioning, they do it. God promises offspring for them, and that they will have so many descendants that they will be uncountable.
But the years go by and the couple continues to be childless. They try to take things into their own hands, arranging to have a child through their servant Hagar. But this was not the child of the promise. Despite Sarah’s advanced age, God reminds the couple of the terms of the promise, and sends three heavenly visitors to make sure they understand. At first Sarah laughs, but eventually she sees the promise fulfilled. Is there anything too wonderful for God?
Consider yourself invited to join us this Sunday in worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
What is your purpose in life? Why are you here? How do you obtain peace? How much would you pay to find the answers to all those questions? What is that worth to you: $500? $1k? $50k?
I have the answers to those questions. I didn’t make it up, I didn’t listen to a TED talk; I have the answer from the source. Great news, too, it’s all free. Come and see, come and hear this Sunday. “For those whom He foreknew, He also predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son, so that He would be the firstborn among many brethren …” Romans 8:29.
— Jeff Schipper, minister