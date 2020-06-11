Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Real treasure in Christ
Does having lots of money equal true riches? Is it forever? Is it meaningful? Is it satisfying? Or does it leave us only wanting for more? Scripture says, “A man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” How can earthly riches save our eternal soul, or give us any assurance about eternal life? “Ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
The good news of the Gospel is that God values our soul above all the money and earthly success in this world. He sent the priceless gift of his only-begotten Son to suffer and die on the cross, and then rise again for us. His resurrection means God accepted his sacrifice for our sins. Now he gives us the gift of his word and spirit so that we may believe and be saved. He gives us baptism to wash our sins away, and to give us the assurance we are his true children. He offers us the true body and blood of Christ, given and shed for the remission of all our sins. We are rich in God’s grace and forgiveness through faith in Christ. “We have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”
Even in hell, the rich man in Jesus’ parable couldn’t recognize true wealth. He wanted Lazarus to come back from the dead to warn his family. He still placed no value on God’s word. Abraham responded, “If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Moses tells the Israelites that they are called to be a priestly kingdom and a holy people. Jesus sends out the disciples as laborers into the harvest. In baptism, we too are anointed for ministry, sharing God’s compassion with our needy world. From the Lord’s table we go forth to proclaim the good news, to heal the sick, and to share our bread with the hungry.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
United
From all eternity past until Jesus was nailed on the cross and took on the sin of the world, the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit dwelt in perfect unity. They had been one; never separated, never apart. Can you imagine what that bond felt like between them? Then think about the moment when Jesus was made sin on our behalf. For the first and only time, the Father and Son are separated and Jesus speaks these horrific words, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken Me?” In contemplating those two states, we start to understand God’s joy over unity and His hatred of division. Jesus prayed for us to have unity with one another and with Him and His Father: “that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in Me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent Me.” John 17:21. Division goes against the very nature of God and causes the world to doubt Jesus. No wonder the Lord despises division. Sunday we will examine what creates the bond of unity and what attacks it. Our worship is open to the public, we would love to have you with us this Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The ideal situation
We continue to be amazed at the things that are happening in our country and the world. The pandemic is still lurking out there, and although we are seeing things beginning to open up, it is still not “normal”, nor will it be for some time.
And now, driving concerns about COVID from the news, we have a full-fledged movement that began as a protest over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Both of these events are regrettable in the sense that they have resulted in the death of innocent people and other crimes. On the other hand, though, both events have opened our eyes to the need for change, and as a result, we have reason to have hope for the future, through God’s grace.
Our scripture is from a book that is not associated with grace very often – Leviticus. But we find that this scripture is concerned at its core with issues of how to obey God’s law by celebrating Sabbath and practicing social justice, the very things we are concerned about today.
We will have live worship this Sunday, with safety precautions in place. We will also continue the recorded version of this sermon on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com).
— The Rev. Brian Johnson