Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The food and drink of eternal life
God has prepared a meal for us. The benefits go way beyond this life. Earthly food is a great blessing, but it cannot sustain us beyond the grave. God provides the food and drink of eternal life. “He that cometh to Me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on Me shall never thirst.” If we desire to have our sins forgiven, and if we long to be in heaven where there is no more sin or sorrow, then, “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.”
On the cross, Jesus accomplished all things needful for our salvation. He suffered for our sins making peace between God and man. Jesus compares salvation to a supper, and the whole world is invited. “Come, for all things are now ready.” Everything has been prepared. Even if we have never received it before, it is still for us, ready to be received and believed. Even if we have only hindered God’s Kingdom, like the thief on the cross, there is still complete forgiveness for an entire lifetime of mistakes. We are not invited because we are without sin, “for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” “By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
The invitation still goes out today. The banquet is not yet full. There is room for us all, even as Christ went to the cross and suffered for us all. “He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them, and rose again.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The mystery of growth
In elementary school, when children learn about plants they inevitably plant a small seed in a clear plastic cup and watch it grow. This helps as they learn the parts of plants: leaf, stem, roots. As we get older we get more sophisticated in our ability to explain the details of the plant and the growth we see, but on some level the growth itself remains a mystery. Why do some plants thrive and others fail? Was it the soil? Too much water? Too little? And what of those plants growing in the tiny cracks in between slabs of concrete?
The growth of faith is a similar mystery. We can do the best we can to provide good soil, in the form of teachers and mentors, parents and pastors. Still, the faith seems to take root and grow in some people and not in others. And then there are people raised in the worst conditions who grow to be strong people of faith.
Jesus reminds us that faith is a gift which comes to us from God. We cannot control it in ourselves, and we cannot control it in others. We can plant, we can water, and then we can sleep and wake until the plant grows. In the end it is God who brings the growth and the Holy Spirit who gives us faith. As people of God we are called to be good soil. As people of God we are called to trust that God will do what we cannot. Faith will grow, and the church will flourish, not because of our grand schemes and plans, but because God will have it no other way. (Excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com.)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Let’s have a prison break
Are you free? How would you prove it to me and to yourself? Long ago, if you would have asked me that question, I would have said “Of course, I’m free.” My proof to you would be my life; I could do anything I wanted, go anywhere I wanted at any time I wanted.
But that question made me stop and think why I do what I do. I realized I was doing the same thing over and over. Put the same thing in front of me and ten times out of ten I would do the exact same thing. I was no better than Pavlov’s dog. I wasn’t free at all; I was a puppet on a string, all because of what had happened to me earlier in life and how I responded to that void in my life.
Ultimately, sin is the most deceiving sin master, “For when you were slaves of sin, you were free of righteousness. Therefore what benefit were you then deriving from the things of which you are now ashamed? For the outcome of those things is death.” Romans 6:20-21. The good news is we can be free because of Jesus, “It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery.” Galatians 5:1. One last question: after being freed, why would anyone need a warning about becoming a slave again?
Sunday at 6 p.m., we will be showing episode eight from season one of “The Chosen.” This episode is a dramatization of Jesus talking to the woman at the well, found in John 4. We would love to have you with us for both events.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Good seed
This week’s topic is one that should be near and dear to the hearts of Nebraskans — seeds. After all, Nebraska is the Cornhusker State, and the corn kernels, the part we humans eat, is a seed.
Of course, there are many different crops that require the planting of a seed. It is the job of the farmer (or gardener) to follow up the planting with care that will enable the plants to grow and eventually produce a harvest.
In this week’s scripture from the gospel of Mark, Jesus explains to his disciples about the Kingdom of God and the figure he uses is – you guessed it — the seed. The sprouting of the seed, the growth of the newly formed plant, and the production of a crop are mysterious in nature; so is the Kingdom. But in both cases, growth is the paradigm.
Furthermore, our individual relationship with Jesus and our spiritual development involve growth in a similar fashion. Thus, just as the farmer nurtures the plants and helps them grow, so we are assisted by our Lord in our spiritual walk.
We cordially invite you to join us for worship this Sunday. Masks are optional for all who are fully vaccinated. May we all be “good seed” as we build our relationship with Jesus.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson