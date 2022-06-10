St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend we celebrate the beauty and the mystery of the Holy Trinity. As Christians we believe God comes to us as the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. We believe, but none of us can fully comprehend! Over the years as pastors we try to use life experience examples to better explain the Holy Trinity. The problem is that nothing can fully help us comprehend the Holy Trinity. My best explanation is simple, God comes to us through the Holy Spirit so we may feel His presence and Love.
In the second lesson from this week, Paul writes: “Therefore, since we are justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have obtained access to this grace in which we stand; and we boast in our hope of sharing the glory of God. And not only that, but we also boast in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us.” Romans 5:1-5.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The Ark of the Covenant had a position of awe and might with the Israelites. It was carried out before the people as they were led through the wilderness. As priests carried it into the Jordan River, the river parted so the people could enter the promised land. In the battle of Jericho, it was carried around the city to bring about the city’s destruction. There came a time when the Philistines were battling Israel and 4,000 Israelites were killed; the people were in dismay. They came up with a plan: “Let us take ourselves from Shiloh the ark of the covenant of the Lord, that it may come among us and deliver us from the power of our enemies.” 1 Samuel 4:3. They went out to battle the Philistines with the ark leading the way, this time 30,000 of their soldiers died. Sunday, we will look at the costly error that was made and see how to avoid the same mistake.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The wisdom of God
What does it really take to become wise? Is it age and experience? Does it come by reading heavy tomes from the great writers of the past? Or as some insist, does it only come from the school of hard knocks? To obtain wisdom, people have pursued these and other paths throughout the centuries — sometimes they seem to help folks gain wisdom, other times not so much.
This week we consider the source of wisdom as laid out in the book of Proverbs. Wisdom is a major topic in this book, and there are extended passages of wise sayings throughout Proverbs.
But in our passage, Wisdom is personified, and is identified as female. As the Old Testament prophets announced their message to the crowds, so Wisdom goes to the busy public places and cries out her message to the people. That message is that Wisdom was with God from the beginning and she was fully a part of the process of creation.
Please come join us this Sunday for worship as we consider Wisdom and its importance to all creation.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson