Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Help and salvation in Christ
The disciples fished for hours. “We have toiled all the night and have taken nothing.” They couldn’t catch anything without Jesus. Without his power, and without his help, they were helpless.
Without Christ, we are helpless too. He said, “Without Me ye can do nothing.” We have no power over this world or the next. We are like the disciples in the boat when the great storm came and overwhelmed them. They were in danger of perishing until he calmed the storm for them. The storms of life are much too powerful for us too. They will overtake us if we try to stand on our own. We need Christ’s help. “Except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it; except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.”
We cannot earn our way to heaven either. “A man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ … for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.”
Yet, in Christ, we have help. “When we were yet without strength, Christ died for the ungodly.” When Jesus helped the disciples, their nets filled with so many fish that their boats almost sank. Not only can he make fish appear out of nowhere, he promises to make all things work together for the good of his believers. With Christ at our side, there is no end to his blessings. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.” Most of all, he saved our soul by going to the cross and by forgiving all our sins. He says, “Be not afraid, only believe.” He takes away all our fears because he takes away all our sins.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The burdens of life can and will be overwhelming at times. In the scripture this week, Jesus is promising the people a new way. They were enslaved by the Romans and overrun with many rules set by the leaders of the synagogue. Moses brought the people the 10 commandments for which to live their lives. Those 10 commandments from God were turned into over 400 commands of “godly living” set by the Pharisees and scribes.
Jesus used the symbolism of the yoke to show his way was one of freedom and love. They used the yoke on oxen and other beasts of burden to do the work that needed to be done. Jesus points out that we have been overwhelmed with the yoke of this life that holds us down and prevents us from having a relationship with God. The burdens of how society expects us to look and act can weigh us down.
Our burdens include the many things we put before God. Whether it’s our desire for power, riches and perfection. Jesus reminds us to release ourselves from societies shackles and take His yoke upon us. For His yoke is easy and his burden is light. We are quick to tear ourselves down and unworthy of God’s love. But Jesus sees us as perfect in every way.
Jesus for warns us that being His follower will not always be easy, but He is always with us and within us and when our earthly journey is complete, we will rejoice in His loving arms with all who have gone before us.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
All arranged
Summer is the time of trips and vacations, for seeing loved ones and “getting away from it all”. This kind of travel is best when we don’t have to worry about the details; when someone else makes all the arrangements. However, we know that sometimes, someone (often mom) is burdened with that task, because arrangements don’t do themselves.
In this week’s scripture we go back thousands of years as we consider a story from the time of the patriarchs. At the center of the passage is an idea that we find difficult to accept in our modern age — the concept of arranged marriage.
There were many reasons why our ancestors thought that arranged marriages were the way to go. A familiar one is that marriages are about two families being united, not just two people. Therefore, the uniting of these families cemented a relationship while changing the political landscape of the society they lived in.
Today, we consider marrying for love to be more noble than arranged marriage. But while that may be the case for marriage, it is good to have some things arranged for us in our lives, such as what God has provided for us.
Come join us this Sunday in worship, and don’t worry about bringing anything; all has been arranged.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There are a lot of negative things that we may face in life: loneliness, disappointment, grief, disease, accidents, divorce, sin, bullying, abuse; just to name a few. On top of that, it seems the news media focuses on what is wrong: bad news sells.
It becomes easy to see and feel all the horrors this life has to offer. If we have no hope, even the smallest problems seem insurmountable. That is where God comes in, “I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and let your heart take courage; yes, wait for the Lord.” Psalm 27:13-14.
God is not just the God of the hereafter; He is the God of the here and now. How we think, how we feel, what we are facing doesn’t have to be the way it always is; through the Lord things can change. There is hope with Jesus. Want to know more? Be with us this Sunday to worship the God of hope, and learn more about how the lord brings hope into our lives.
— Jeff Schipper, minister