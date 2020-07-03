Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Remembering the price of freedom
Today we enjoy life in America because many were willing to lay theirs down. On July 4, 1776, 56 delegates signed the Declaration of Independence, but the war with Great Britain had barely begun. Many of those who signed soon lost everything. They didn’t get to enjoy the freedom they fought so hard for. They lost their families and all their possessions in the name of freedom. They wanted one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all. But without their self-sacrifice, the United States of America would not exist today. We thank God for their many sacrifices, for the many freedoms we enjoy, and for our great country.
Yet, how free would we be if we didn’t also have freedom from the bondage of sin, death, and the devil? The most important freedom is the one Jesus alone can give. Many view his teachings as something that takes their freedom away by taking all their fun away. However, above all, Jesus went to the cross to give us real and lasting freedom in the forgiveness of our sins.
Jesus came to make us right with God so that we never have to fear eternal prison. He already faced the penalty for our sins on the cross. There is no earthly power that can give us that kind of freedom. No president, congress, or court can give us that freedom. Only God can. Jesus said, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” Only he died and rose again for us, reconciled us to God, and accomplished all things needful for us to be saved.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The mystery of God’s ways is sometimes hidden from the wise and intelligent. Jesus associates with those often excluded from the religious community. Like Paul, we struggle with our own selfish desires and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness. We gather to be refreshed by Christ’s invitation: “Come to me, all you that are weary.” Gathered around word, water, and meal, we find rest for our souls.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
It is for freedom
If I asked you if you are free or not, how would you answer? I imagine most would answer “Yes.” How would you prove it? I think most answers would include living in a free country and some form of this reply: “I can do anything I want”; but can you really?
That would have been the way I answered earlier in my life. Then I looked at my life and realized that I would do the same things over and over with no variation. Put certain things in front of me or put me in certain situations and I would respond the same way 100 out of 100 times.
I was no freer than Pavlov’s dog when the bell was rung, Google the reference. If I always had the same knee-jerk reaction, was I really free? I started examining why I responded the way I did to things in my life. I came to the realization I was not free at all. Ever see a dog that thinks it is free but is actually on a chain? It will run full bore chasing a squirrel unto it hits the end of its chain, and then it is violently jerked back.
That is us in this life because of sin. We think we are free but we are actually a slave to sin. Sunday we will explore this statement, “It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore, keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery.”
We would love to have you with us this Sunday to explore the freedom we have in Christ. We worship at 10 a.m. and encourage social distancing and wearing a mask, which are provided.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
I don’t want to
This is a time of year for reflection on our country and all those in the past who have made huge sacrifices on behalf of it. We’ve already had Memorial Day and Flag Day this year, and we are celebrating Independence Day this weekend. We realize that the sacrifices of those who went before us were intended to protect our liberty and equality under the law.
But there is a challenge with liberty, especially for Christians. We know that there are limits to liberty for all of us – there is the familiar example of not being able to go into a crowded room and yell, “Fire!” for instance.
However, there is something yet larger in importance that is the subject of this week’s sermon. The apostle Paul goes deeply personal in this scripture, and notes that apart from God, we can will to do good, but evil still lies close by. We try to take a moral action, but find ourselves doing the things we hate. Our only cure comes in Jesus Christ.
We will have live worship again this Sunday, with communion. Safety precautions (masks, hand sanitizers, distancing, etc.) will be in place. We will also continue the recorded version of this sermon (with virtual communion) on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). All are welcome to come and worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson