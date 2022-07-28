Jesus promises to always provide
God causes the earth to richly produce all that we need and more. We never need to worry that we won’t have enough here on earth. He promises, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” Some say the earth will not always be able to sustain us, and therefore we must colonize other planets. They do not know our real provider. “He maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”
Jesus fed thousands out of very little. Today he feeds billions. Therefore, he says, “Take no thought, saying, What shall we eat or what shall we drink, or wherewithal shall we be clothed?” “For your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.” Jesus knows and understands our needs since he lived as our perfect substitute before God. “He bore our griefs and carried our sorrows.” “He made Himself of no reputation, and took upon Him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, He humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” Since Jesus did all that, and gave his life for us on the cross, then we can be assured he will never leave nor forsake us. We never need to worry about the future. He provides for us in both body and soul.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Idol work
How important is work to us? We should all know the answer to this question — it is obviously very important. When we are introduced to a new person, it is one of the first things we ask them about, along with where they live, who their relatives are, where they went to school, etc. In our culture, a person’s job says a lot about who they are, and in fact, people start making assumptions about you based on your answer to that question, “Where do you work?”
Now some people like their jobs and some don’t. But we see the need for employment to be able to obtain life’s essentials, so whether we like our job or not, we do the work we need to do. Or on the other side of things, we may put our work on a pedestal and give it our attention over everything else — i.e., we become a so-called workaholic.
Our scripture passage deals with work and the things it buys us. Do work and material possessions bring us happiness? Our scripture says “no.” But why? And what do we do about it?
We welcome you to worship this Sunday where we will talk about the importance of work.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson