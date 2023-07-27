Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘The only foundation for true saving faith’
Relying on our own goodness for salvation is like building a house on sand. Jesus says that house won’t be able to withstand tribulation, and great will be the fall of it. The good news is that God sent his only-begotten Son to fulfill all righteousness for us. He is the rock-solid foundation upon which true faith is built. Those who believe in him will not perish because their faith is grounded on that which cannot be moved. “The rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.”
When we suffer trials and tribulations, Christ’s promises always remain solid and unmovable. His Word anchors us through even the greatest of storms. He says, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” “Him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.” “Be not afraid, only believe.” Through his unchanging and unbreakable Word, his Spirit gently assures us that our suffering is only for a little while. He already carried the heavy load of our sin to the cross and made perfect peace between God and man. His resurrection shows that the Father accepted his sacrifice on our behalf. He promises, “because I live, ye shall live also.” Therefore, “He only is my rock and my salvation: He is my defense; I shall not be moved.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In the Gospel of Matthew this weekend Jesus is once again sharing parables that paint a picture of God’s reign on our journey.
“[Jesus] put before [the crowds] another parable: “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed that someone took and sowed in his field; it is the smallest of all the seeds, but when it has grown it is the greatest of shrubs and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and make nests in its branches.” He told them another parable: “The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour until all of it was leavened.” “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which someone found and hid; then in his joy he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls; on finding one pearl of great value, he went and sold all that he had and bought it. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a net that was thrown into the sea and caught fish of every kind; when it was full, they drew it ashore, sat down, and put the good into baskets but threw out the bad. So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come out and separate the evil from the righteous and throw them into the furnace of fire, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. — Matthew 13:31-50.
Even with all of these visual images our minds can never fully comprehend God’s love as He showers us with His gift of amazing grace!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘The blessed kingdom
From ancient times, people have looked to leaders among the people; those who are put in a position of governing the masses. The ideal situation is that the governing leaders are intent upon “promoting the general welfare” (to use Thomas Jefferson’s phrase) of all the people, not merely lining their own pockets. However, the temptations of having power and wealth are often too great for mere mortal flesh to resist.
Even in the Bible, good leaders are hard to find. Israel is always looking for a just and merciful king to lead a fair and prosperous kingdom, but only for short periods do they experience anything close to that.
The desire for a just kingdom has found its way into English literature and film in the tales of King Arthur and Camelot. Arthur wanted a kingdom governed not only by might but also by right (i.e., goodness). Thus, his Knights of the Roundtable were supposed to be the best of the best, defending the rights of all.
So where is our hope of a blessed kingdom? Only in Jesus. In this week’s scripture, Jesus tells us of this place called the Kingdom of Heaven and what it is like. Here, in Jesus’ kingdom, is where we find blessing and peace.
Please know that you are always welcome to join us in worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Vini, vidi ...’
For some unknown reason I took Latin in college. The easiest sentence we had to translate was attributed to Julius Caesar in a letter back to Rome while he was out waging war. Caesar said, “Vini, vidi, vinci”; which means: “I came, I saw, I conquered.”
What he was telling the people back home was, he won. One day, a man named Philip, met Jesus and realized that Jesus was the Messiah. Philip told his friend Nathanael what he had found in Jesus. Nathanael was incredulous. Philip simply told him, “Come and see.”
Did you know that 86% of those who start coming to church do so because they were invited by a friend? That’s my story, “I came, I saw, He conquered.” Just a slight twist on a simple and famous line. We would love to have you with us this Sunday for worship. “Come and see.”
— Jeff Schipper, minister