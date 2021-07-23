Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The rock-solid foundation of Christ”
Every year people build too close to the beach. Appearances can be deceiving. Everything may appear to be good when the weather is good. But it’s only a matter of time before a violent storm shatters appearances, and the foolish decision to build on sand is realized.
Money, power, fame, and fortune can look so good and feel so right. Earthly treasure can make it appear that we are succeeding and living the good life. It can make us feel important and even loved. But will faith in earthly and temporary things really carry us through? What happens when they are taken away? “The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the Word of our God shall stand for ever.” Those who build on the word of God, which promises eternal life to all who believe in Christ, will live forever.
Faith in material things, faith in relationships, and faith in the idea that nothing bad can ever happen to us, is like building on sand. Many also base their hope of heaven on the good things they have done. Yet, on Judgment Day, every foundation will be examined and revealed for what they truly are. Did we build on the solid foundation of Christ or not? Only Jesus lived without sin, suffered and died for us on the cross, and rose again, accomplishing all things needful for our salvation. “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of Mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Rollin’ in the dough — and fishes
In recent years many books have been printed that focus on baking vast assortments of breads — from rye to pumpernickel, French to Italian. Today, however, we encounter a bread that points to both a deeper longing, physically and spiritually, and an even more fulfilling outcome than the tastiest assortment of baked bread.
This abundance of bread satisfies hunger, transforms lives, and ushers in a new vision of the holy in community. Recognizing the power of action, John calls to mind the ways prophets fed and nourished the people, and then he multiplies this in the person and action of Jesus. Jesus uses earthly gifts to provide for the gathered community — the gospel’s vision of Jesus’ life and God’s abundance in creation. Second Kings and John allow our congregations to wonder with the faithful servants and disciples how God will provide.
We are invited into a conversation that might start by reflecting on a sentence written by the late United Nations Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold: “Each morning we must hold out the chalice of our being to receive, to carry, and give back.”
The scriptures for this weekend open a door for us to think about how individuals and communities are nourished and sustained by God, and also imagine how we become vessels of the holy who are now opened to the call of service. How might ordinary gifts (and ordinary people) become the ways God’s love and mercy are multiplied in sustenance for neighbor, community, and world?
Through our questions, our acts of giving, and our proclamation of the works of God in Christ Jesus, we are invited to experience what it means to be rooted in God’s sustaining love and to proclaim this God who invites us into the unimaginable vision of abundance. (Excerpt from SundaysandSeasons.com.)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Biblical hospitality
Put in the simplest terms, Christianity is about loving God and neighbor. Christian practice, then, is mostly centered on being more attentive to God and building better relationships with those we call “neighbor.”
How do we do this? We follow certain practices that make the stranger feel welcome and break down the walls that separate us. One of those ways is hospitality.
Our scripture this week is a familiar one — the feeding of the five thousand. In this passage, Jesus and the 12 disciples have been drawing large crowds to hear Jesus’ teachings and to be healed of their diseases. The people gather on the shore of the Sea of Galilee to listen and to be cured.
After a long day of ministry, Jesus challenges Philip, one of the 12, to feed the huge crowd. How were they going to do that, Philip questioned? But Jesus finds a way, and the disciples begin to see who Jesus really is. His hospitality conquers all.
You are welcome, as always, to join us for worship this Sunday to celebrate Christ’s gift of hospitality. For all who are fully vaccinated, masks are optional.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson